Citroën C5 Aircross India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The Citroën C5 Aircross is all set to go on sale in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch event here. The new C5 Aircross is the first model to be launched by the French carmaker in India, marking its official entry into the Indian market. We have already driven the car and told you all about it in our detailed review, which you can find on the carandbike website. The new C5 Aircross comes to India as a completely knocked-down (CKD) model which means Citroen could price it a bit aggressively. Under the hood, the SUV is only offered with one 2.0-litre diesel engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard.

Also Read: Citroën C5 Aircross: Price Expectation In India

The Citroën C5 Aircross comes with a 2.0-litre diesel engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard.

Also Read: Citroen C5 Aircross Production Begins In India Ahead Of Launch

The Citroën C5 Aircross is offered in two trim options - Feel and Shine, and except for a few, all features and creature comfort available, are standard with both trims. Features like - 18-inch 'SWIRL' two-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, 3D LED taillamps, LED turn indicators on ORVM, front fog lamps with cornering function, rear fog lamps and LED stop lamp as standard. The top-spec model also gets LED projector headlights and a panoramic sunroof.

Also Read: Citroën C5 Aircross Review

Also Read: Tech Check: Citroen C5 AirCross Is Refined But Limited

The cabin comes with a 12.3 Inch customisable TFT instrument display with gear shift indicator, dual-zone climate control, alloy foot pedals, embossed scuff plates, and a satin chrome finish for the interior door handle. Both variants also get the 8-Inch touchscreen infotainment system with Mirror Screen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, along with a 6-speaker audio system.

Also Read: Upcoming Citroen C5 AirCross Engine Details And Specifications Revealed

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The 2021 Citroën C5 Aircross: