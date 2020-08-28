New Cars and Bikes in India
Creative Way Of Using A Bike To Remove Corn Kernels Wins Anand Mahindra's Appreciation

The latest video posted by Mahindra shows a couple of corn farmers using a running motorcycle's rear wheel for removing the kernel. What has caught his attention is how creatively these people have turned their bike into a kernel removing machines.

Anand Mahindra appreciated how creatively the bike has been turned into a kernel removing machine

Highlights

  • Anand Mahindra liked how the bike was used for removing corn kernels
  • He appreciated how farming community is using vehicles for multi-tasking
  • Members of the Twitterati praised Mahindra for sharing such a video

Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra has yet again posted a video on Twitter, appreciating people who have found alternate uses for their vehicles in the Agro-Industry. The latest video posted by Mahindra shows a couple of corn farmers using a running motorcycle's rear wheel for removing the kernel. While one might question the hygiene factor here, what has caught the attention of Mr Mahindra was the fact that how creatively these people have turned their bike into a corn kernel removing machine.

In his Tweet, Anand Mahindra said, "I constantly receive clips showing how creatively our farming communities turn bikes & tractor into multi-tasking machines. Here's one application I never would have dreamed of. Maybe Continental Tyres should have a special brand named 'Corntinental?'." Here he's of course also referring to one of the older video's he had shared earlier this month of a farmer in Maharashtra who found a unique way of milking his cows using his tractor. You can read about that here.

9ajdheco

The farmers are using the rotating rear wheel for removing the kernels from the corn cob

As for the corn farmers, what they have done here is placed the motorcycle, which in this case appears to be a Bajaj Discover, on a makeshift platform over a large heap of corn kernels, started the bike and put it on first gear. Because the rear wheel is suspended it keeps on rotating and the kernels are removed by keeping the cob against the tyre.

0 Comments

Members of the Twitterati too replied to Mahindra's tweet appreciating the unique innovation and praising him for sharing such a video. In fact, many even started giving suggestions on how this process can be made more effective, while others expressed their opinions about the lack of machinery in the Agro-industry which is prompting farmers to come up with such alternate ways to get the work done.

