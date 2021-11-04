Diwali 2021: Top 5 Hatchbacks Under Rs. 10 Lakh

There have been quite a few launches in the premium hatchback segment in the last couple of years. We saw new products like the Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20 going on sale in India and even small B segment hatchbacks like the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and latest-gen Volkswagen Polo are fairly new. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Swift too received facelifts in the last two years itself. That said, the Hyundai i20 is on the pricier side of the segment and few variants cost over Rs. 10 lakh, so we cannot include it in the list.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift was launched in 2019.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is currently one of the most popular cars in India and the bestselling premium hatchback. In fact, it has been amongst the top 10 bestselling models in India since its launch in 2015. In 2019, the premium hatch received a facelift and a couple of features. It continues to source power form a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K-Series engine.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift received a facelift last year.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift went on sale in India just last year when it received very subtle cosmetic updates. It's been one of the bestselling models in India and offers almost all the creature comforts you get in the Baleno which is a segment above. That said, the Baleno is bigger in dimensions and more spacious on the Inside. Even the Swift is offered with the 1.2-litre K-Series engine.

Hyundai Grandi10 Nios

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios went on sale in 2019.

The Hyundai Grandi10 Nios went on sale in India in 2019 and scores highest when it comes to creature comforts. It offers few segment-first features like wireless charging and rear air-con vents among others. It is offered in India with two petrol and one diesel engine options - a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol, a 1.0-litre GDi petrol, and a 1.2-litre U2 CRDi diesel.

Tata Altroz

The Tata Altroz is the carmaker's first premium hatrchback.

The Tata Altroz was introduced in the Indian market by early 2020 and is the Indian carmaker's first offering in the premium hatchback space. It is the first car to be based on the ALFA modular platform as well. The premium hatchback comes with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. It includes a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol, a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and the 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel.

Volkswagen Polo

The Volkswagen Polo is one of the oldest premium hatchbacks on sale in India.

The Volkswagen Polo is one of the popular hatchbacks in the Indian market and despite remaining almost the same for over ten years in terms or looks and features, the car is still loved by driving enthusiasts. The Volkswagen Polo is known for its performance and drivability and should be your pick if driving pleasure is your major requirement over creature comforts like wireless charging or a sunroof. Of course, it does get all the essential features like all-door power windows, auto-climate control and touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. But it's the 1.0-litre, TSI turbo petrol motor that makes it so much fun, offering enough punch on the go.