Fiat Chrysler Restarts Production At Serbia's Plant: Report

Around 2,000 workers returned to Fiat Chrysler's production halls in the central Serbian city of Kragujevac a day earlier to prepare for the restart of manufacturing of the 500L model.

Fiat Chrysler halted production at its Italian plants and in Serbia and Poland on March 16

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) restarted production at its Serbian plant, after halting it in mid-March in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Serbia's state-run Tanjug news agency reported on Tuesday.

Due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on markets, Fiat Chrysler halted production at its Italian plants and in Serbia and Poland on March 16.

Around 2,000 workers returned to production halls in the central Serbian city of Kragujevac a day earlier to prepare for the restart of manufacturing of the 500L model, the Tanjug quoted Zoran Stanic, a union leader as saying.

In February, Fiat Chrysler also temporarily halted production at its Serbian plant, a major contributor to country's economy, due to a disruption in the supply of parts manufactured in China's city of Wuhan which was caused by the coronavirus.

