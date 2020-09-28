New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Ford Applies For German COVID-19 Loan Guarantees: Report

Ford wants the federal government to grant most of the loan guarantees, while a smaller share is expected to come from German states, Handelsblatt said, without citing its sources.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Ford has applied for $582 million of German loan guarantees aimed at cushioning the impact of COVID-19

Ford Motor, which operates two auto plants in Germany, has applied for 500 million euros ($582 million) of German loan guarantees aimed at cushioning the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday. While Germany has given coronavirus-related aid to companies such as auto parts supplier Leoni, Ford would be the first major carmaker in the country to receive such help from the government.

The auto sector, one of the key pillars of Germany's industry, was struggling even before the pandemic due to the shift towards electric vehicles and lower worldwide demand.

Ford wants the federal government to grant most of the loan guarantees, while a smaller share is expected to come from German states, Handelsblatt said, without citing its sources.

The company said it was part of its normal business to be in contact with financial institutions, without providing further details.

The economy ministry declined to comment on the report.

Ford's German subsidiary was founded in 1925 and operates factories in the western city of Cologne and in Saarlouis close to the French border.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Ducati Multistrada V4 To Get 1,158 cc V4 Engine Ducati Multistrada V4 To Get 1,158 cc V4 Engine
Ford Endeavour Sport vs Ford Endeavour: What's Different? Ford Endeavour Sport vs Ford Endeavour: What's Different?
Next-Generation Hyundai i20 Premium Hatchback Caught Testing In India Again Next-Generation Hyundai i20 Premium Hatchback Caught Testing In India Again
Ford Applies For German COVID-19 Loan Guarantees: Report Ford Applies For German COVID-19 Loan Guarantees: Report
Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time
2020 Beijing Auto Show: Porsche Gives You A Virtual Tour Of Its Stand 2020 Beijing Auto Show: Porsche Gives You A Virtual Tour Of Its Stand
Evel Knievel's Son Sues Disney Over Movie Character Evel Knievel's Son Sues Disney Over Movie Character
Harley-Davidson 338R Revealed In Patent Drawings Harley-Davidson 338R Revealed In Patent Drawings
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Adventure Bike Spotted Testing In Europe Aprilia Tuareg 660 Adventure Bike Spotted Testing In Europe
Ford India Introduces New Doorstep Service For Its Cars Ford India Introduces New Doorstep Service For Its Cars
Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways To Use IT Services For Better Enforcement Of Traffic Rules Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways To Use IT Services For Better Enforcement Of Traffic Rules
BS6 KTM RC 125, RC 200 And RC 390 Launched In New Colours BS6 KTM RC 125, RC 200 And RC 390 Launched In New Colours
Mercedes-Benz EQC To Go On Sale In India Next Month; Launch Date Out Mercedes-Benz EQC To Go On Sale In India Next Month; Launch Date Out
Hyundai Announces Discount Offers Of Up To Rs. 60,000 On Select Models Hyundai Announces Discount Offers Of Up To Rs. 60,000 On Select Models
Bid For Mahindra Thar #1 Reaches Rs. 90 Lakh In Just Four Days Bid For Mahindra Thar #1 Reaches Rs. 90 Lakh In Just Four Days
Image of Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
Mahindra Flags Off Thar 'Her Drive' From Mumbai To Igatpuri With 25 Women
Mahindra Flags Off Thar 'Her Drive' From Mumbai To Igatpuri With 25 Women
Offers On BS6 Cars: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 80,000 On Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor In September
Offers On BS6 Cars: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 80,000 On Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor In September
BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 On Sale With Low EMI Scheme Of Rs. 4,999
BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 On Sale With Low EMI Scheme Of Rs. 4,999
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities