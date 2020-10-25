Ford Reveals Bronco Fire Rig Concept

Ford has revealed a new concept of the Bronco which will help in protecting wildfire crews. It's called the Bronco Wildland Fire Rig and looks absolutely ready to hit the ground running. The company along with outdoor-gear specialist, Filson, will collaborate to raise funds in support of the National Forest Foundation's reforestation programs and promote fire prevention awareness. The custom Ford Bronco Wildland Fire Rig concept vehicle is inspired by vintage U.S. Forest Service Broncos and Filson's iconic materials. The Fire Rig concept serves as a model of future firefighting rigs based on the all-new Bronco four-door.

The concept gets a modular steel bumper with a WARN Zeon 10s winch, a heavy-duty custom fabricated roof rack and a light bar

The Bronco Wild Fund, which launched earlier this week, also will donate two Bronco four-door SUVs modelled after the Wildland Fire Rig concept to support forest firefighting crews who protect communities and defend vital natural resources. The collaboration news comes during one of the most devastating U.S. fire seasons in history, with more than 7.5 million acres already ravaged. The Ford and Filson efforts honour the work of wildland firefighters - from federal, state, local and private teams.

Based on an all-new Bronco Badlands four-door SUV with available Sasquatch Package, the Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig concept blends rugged off-road capability and durable Filson materials to pay tribute to classic Bronco SUVs and the outdoor gear of the U.S. Forest Service.

The concept also includes Hannay Reels fire hose reel and a high-pressure water pump and 50-gallon water tank mounted in back

Up front, a modular steel bumper from Ford Performance is installed with a WARN Zeon 10s winch, while overhead, a heavy-duty custom fabricated roof rack with a RIGID LED light bar is mounted to the Bronco SUV accessory-ready points on the side mirror arms and rear J-plate. It carries firefighting equipment including a Pulaski, shovel, water tanks and axes, and is strong enough to double as a firefighter lookout. The Kimtek FIRELITE Fire/Rescue Transport skid, with Hannay Reels fire hose reel, Davey high-pressure water pump and 50-gallon water tank, is mounted in back, while a STIHL chainsaw, two hard hats, a high lift jack and Sure Seal drip torch are latched to the skid.

The cabin gets tougher Filson canvas door bolsters, while a CB radio is placed on the centre console that connects with the car's power connection

Inside, Filson materials include tough otter green duck canvas door bolsters, armrests and seat trim surrounds, plus seating surfaces in quilted black leather inspired by Filson's jacket lining, with embossed Bronco logo. Grab handles on the instrument panel and center console are painted in matching Filson otter green. Leveraging the utility of the Bronco bring-your-own device rack on the instrument panel, a CB radio is neatly mounted and takes advantage of the vehicle's convenient power connection.

Fireproof ripstop nylon similar to that on Filson backpacks and briefcases is used for the bimini-style top and rear cargo area divider. The top can be opened, rolled back and secured by Filson bridle leather straps. Other materials providing long-term durability from the elements include Cerakote ceramic coating on the wheels, custom fabricated roof rack and grille, as well as inside for the centre console and instrument panel trim.

The concept blends the Bronco's off-road capability and durable Filson materials to pay tribute to classic Bronco SUVs and the outdoor gear of the US Forest Service

The steering wheel features a Bronco horse logo plated in Filson brass, while an embroidered Filson logo is mounted to the interior top and a similar logo is applied to the centre console trim tag.

