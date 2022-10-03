Future Tata Electric SUVs Could Get Four-Wheel Drive

Tata Motors is expected to further strengthen its electric vehicle portfolio with a number of new models. These are expected to include all-new models as well as EVs of its existing models. As per a report from PTI, the company could offer four-wheel drive on some of its upcoming EVs.

Speaking to PTI, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. Said, “Our focus will be to try and do that in the electric vehicles. We are going to work on this in the electric version of our future SUVs.”

The company however hasn’t said which of its EVs could get four-wheel drive capabilities though it is likely to be offered on SUVs larger than the Nexon. A possible candidate could be the upcoming mid-size SUV previewed by the Tata Curvv EV concept.

When questioned about 4x4 being offered no diesel models such as the Harrier and Safari, Chandra said that currently it was difficult to justify the investment with both SUV’s not selling in great enough numbers. He however added that if the two SUV’s transitioned to electric and demand was there both could be offered with the system.

He also affirmed that the company still saw a case for diesel engines going forward though he expected demand to fall over the course of the next 10 years.

With Inputs from PTI