New Cars and Bikes in India
search

GM Encouraged By Global Recovery, But Not Interested In 'Short-Term Pop' For Stock: CEO Mary Barra

General Motors Chief Mary Barra said that the company was working in the best interest of the shareholders over the long term and wouldn't look at short-term strategies as demand for vehicles recovers in the US and China. A spinoff for its EV division is not on the cards yet.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
General Motors CEO Mary Barra says the company will focus on the long-term strategy | Pic Credit: Reuters

General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Monday global vehicle demand was recovering from declines caused by the coronavirus pandemic but added she would not take any short-term actions to boost GM's stock at the expense of its long-term strategy. "We are encouraged about the recovery we are seeing in most of our markets," Barra said at an RBC conference, citing strong U.S. industry demand in August and a continued rebound in China.

Labour officials last week said that U.S. consumer prices rose solidly in August, with the cost of used vehicles accelerating by the most in 51 years as Americans likely shunned public transportation because of fears of contracting COVID-19.

GM also is not looking for "a short-term pop" as it relates to its corporate structure, Barra added, when asked about a possible spinoff of the automaker's electric vehicle assets.

"As I've said many times, we will always do what's in the best interest of our shareholders over the long term, not necessarily for a short-term pop," she said.

qgsq42dc

General Motors won't spinoff a separate electric entity yet that will have a higher valuation on the lines of the Tesla

Some analysts and GM shareholders have pushed GM to consider a spinoff of all or some of its EV assets into a separate company that would be valued at headier levels like Tesla Inc and other newly public EV automakers.

During a July earnings conference call, Barra said nothing was off the table when it came to maximizing the value of its EV assets and there was no impediment to a possible spinoff.

On Monday, Barra did not promise a spinoff but talked up GM's EV technology. "We want to avoid any scenario where those competencies are compromised or there is a distraction from speed to market," she said.

Last week, GM said it would join forces with electric vehicle startup Nikola Corp to build electric pickup trucks and hydrogen fuel cell commercial trucks.

Nikola subsequently came under attack from a short seller that accused the startup of being a "fraud." Nikola called the short seller's report a "hit job" and threatened legal action.

0 Comments

Barra on Monday referred questions about the matter to Nikola but said the deal made sense for GM by validating its technology and giving it scale to cut costs.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Aprilia SXR 160 Teased Ahead Of Launch Aprilia SXR 160 Teased Ahead Of Launch
Elon Musk Says That Tesla Cars Will Get Software To Manage 12V Batteries  Elon Musk Says That Tesla Cars Will Get Software To Manage 12V Batteries 
GM Encouraged By Global Recovery, But Not Interested In 'Short-Term Pop' For Stock: CEO Mary Barra GM Encouraged By Global Recovery, But Not Interested In 'Short-Term Pop' For Stock: CEO Mary Barra
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles And Groupe PSA Amend Merger Terms To Conserve Cash Fiat Chrysler Automobiles And Groupe PSA Amend Merger Terms To Conserve Cash
Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Launch Date Revealed Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Launch Date Revealed
Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed By Up To 24 Paise In India Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed By Up To 24 Paise In India
Piaggio MP3 Scooter Recalled In The US Piaggio MP3 Scooter Recalled In The US
BMW Motorrad Patents Reveal Active Aerodynamics BMW Motorrad Patents Reveal Active Aerodynamics
Toyota Halts India Expansion, Blaming 'We Don't Want You' Taxes Toyota Halts India Expansion, Blaming 'We Don't Want You' Taxes
Daimler To Pay $2.2 Billion In Diesel Emissions Cheating Settlements Daimler To Pay $2.2 Billion In Diesel Emissions Cheating Settlements
McLaren Senna LM Special Edition Pays Tribute To the Iconic F1 LM McLaren Senna LM Special Edition Pays Tribute To the Iconic F1 LM
Ashok Leyland Aims To Expand Its Global Footprint In The LCV Space With The New Bada Dost Ashok Leyland Aims To Expand Its Global Footprint In The LCV Space With The New Bada Dost
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing Again New-Generation Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing Again
New-Gen Suzuki Jimny To Be Revived In Europe As A Light Commercial Vehicle New-Gen Suzuki Jimny To Be Revived In Europe As A Light Commercial Vehicle
Why Nvidia's Acquisition Of ARM Is A Big Deal For Self-Driving Car Technology  Why Nvidia's Acquisition Of ARM Is A Big Deal For Self-Driving Car Technology 
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Toyota Halts India Expansion, Blaming 'We Don't Want You' Taxes
Toyota Halts India Expansion, Blaming 'We Don't Want You' Taxes
Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Launch Date Revealed
Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Launch Date Revealed
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing Again
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing Again
Skoda Superb: New vs Old
Skoda Superb: New vs Old
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities