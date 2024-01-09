Hero Maverick 440 Spied On Test Before Official Launch

The world’s largest Indian two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, is on an absolute roll with a bunch of new motorcycles in the pipeline. Followed by the birth of the all-new Harley-Davidson X440, which has been the result of the tie-up with the two big brands. Hero’s version of the motorcycle has been spotted on test before the official launch soon. Rumoured to be christened, Maverick 440, the new cruiser will be based on the X440 but will receive a different design treatment overall. Based on the information received, it seems that Hero will showcase the Maverick 440 at Hero World 2024, and the price launch on February 15-16, along with curated ride experiences.

Coming back to the test mule, starting from the headlamp, it is a circular unit with the signature H-shaped DRL unit with LED lights, flanked by clear lens turn indicators on either side. Next, it’s got a wide one-piece handlebar and bar-end mirrors, which is likely to be offered as an accessory. It also gets small tank extensions to add some aggression to the overall neo-retro cruiser styling. Also, the motorcycle is suspended by a conventional telescopic fork setup flanked by a short fender at the front and different alloy wheels, unlike a setup on the X440. The riding stance seems to be more on the upright side compared to the more relaxed one on the X440, which should appeal to a wider scope of buyers in the market.

For the underpinnings, the Maverick 440 will be powered by the same 440cc single-pot liquid-cooled unit from the X440, but most likely with a slightly different state of tune to match the bike character. On the X440, the motor registers 27 bhp of max power and 38 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. On the feature front, the motorcycle might sport a similar single-pod TFT console like on the X440, or a semi-digital one, to keep costs in check.



With the launch coming up soon, we expect Hero to price the Maverick 440 in the ballpark of the sub-2 lakh ex-showroom range. In terms of competition, the Maverick 440 will compete against the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda CB350, and the H-D X440.

