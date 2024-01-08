Login

Hero MotoCorp’s New Motorcycle Will Be Called Mavrick 440

The Hero Mavrick 440 is expected to share the platform with the Harley-Davidson X440, a product of the collaboration between Hero and Harley-Davidson.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 8, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Hero Mavrick 440 to be launched on January 22
  • Based on common platform with Harley-Davidson X440
  • Hero Mavrick 440 to have new design, bodywork

Hero MotoCorp’s upcoming new motorcycle, which will be second product co-produced in association with Harley-Davidson, is expected to be called the Mavrick 440. The new bike is expected to be launched on January 22, 2024, at the Hero World event at the brand’s Centre for Innovation and Technology in Jaipur. We will be riding the new bike sometime in February 2024, so look out for our in-depth real-world review coming soon. The Mavrick 440 is expected to be based on the common platform shared with the Harley-Davidson X440, the first product to come out of the Hero-Harley collaboration.

 

Hero To Launch H-D X440-Based Motorcycle Soon

Hero MotoCorp has already trademarked the Mavrick 440 name which could be used in the upcoming motorcycle.

 

Hero MotoCorp has already trademarked two names, possibly for two different products based on the same platform. One name is the Hurikan 440 and the other Mavrick 440. Additionally, Hero MotoCorp has been sending out media invites for a first ride of the upcoming motorcycle, with different letters of the alphabet. car&bike has received an invite with the letter “A” while other publications have received similar invitations with the letters, M, V, R and I. 

 

Watch the car&bike review of the Harley-Davidson X440: 

 

 

In fact, Hero MotoCorp has also been teasing several videos with these letters on its social media channels, with the sound of the bike starting up. The engine does sound very similar to the Harley-Davidson X440 and the new bike is very likely a product based on the same platform, but with a different design language. From these clues, it seems to be obvious that the new motorcycle could very well carry the Mavrick 440 name, more specifically Hero Mavrick 440. 

 

One of Hero MotoCorp's teaser on Instagram of the upcoming Mavrick 440:

 

undefined

 

We expect the Hero Mavrick 440 to be competitively priced, somewhere around Rs. 2 lakh (Ex-showroom) or with prices starting just below the Rs. 2 lakh mark. At those prices, the new Hero Mavrick 440 will directly compete with the Royal Enfield 350 range, as well as the Honda CB350 range. Stay tuned for our in-depth review and analysis of the upcoming Hero Mavrick 440.

# Hero Mavrick 440# Mavrick 440
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Hero Models

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

Auto Sales In India Grew 11% In 2023: FADA
Auto Sales In India Grew 11% In 2023: FADA
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-18657 second ago

Cumulative sales for December 2023 were up 21.14 per cent over 2022 though down 30.25 per cent over November 2023.

QJ Motor Announces Price Drop For Its Motorcycle Range In India; Up To Rs. 40,000 Reduced
QJ Motor Announces Price Drop For Its Motorcycle Range In India; Up To Rs. 40,000 Reduced
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-15691 second ago

QJ Motor, one of the motorcycle brands under Adishwar Auto Ride has announced revised pricing for its motorcycles in India. The company has reduced prices by up to Rs. 40,000 on its motorcycles for 2024.

Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Launched; Prices Start At Rs 1.32 Crore
Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Launched; Prices Start At Rs 1.32 Crore
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-15089 second ago

The flagship SUV is available in two variants with prices ranging from Rs 1.32 crore to 1.37 crore (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz Clocks Record Sales In India With 17,408 Cars And SUVs Sold In 2023
Mercedes-Benz Clocks Record Sales In India With 17,408 Cars And SUVs Sold In 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14627 second ago

Registering a year-on-year sales growth of 10 per cent, Mercedes saw its SUV lineup contribute close to 10,000 units to its overall numbers for the calendar year.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Exterior Design Previewed In Official Sketches
2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Exterior Design Previewed In Official Sketches
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-12418 second ago

While the design and silhouette of Hyundai’s popular compact SUV remain more or less unchanged, the styling changes bring it visually closer to Hyundai’s global SUV offerings.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Adds New Assembly Line At its Vithalapur Plant In Gujarat
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Adds New Assembly Line At its Vithalapur Plant In Gujarat
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-12325 second ago

The new assembly plant will have a capacity of 6.5 lakh units per annum. It is Honda’s largest scooter only plant in the world.

2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R: Top 5 Highlights
2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The 2024 ZX-6R was unveiled at the tenth edition of India Bike Week in December

Koenigsegg Unveils Clear Carbon-Finish Jesko With 24-Karat Gold Accents
Koenigsegg Unveils Clear Carbon-Finish Jesko With 24-Karat Gold Accents
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The Jesko features clear carbon fibre bodywork, 24-karat gold accents on various exterior elements and gold flecks within the clear coat applied on the bodywork.

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Toll Fixed at Rs. 250 Per Trip For Cars
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Toll Fixed at Rs. 250 Per Trip For Cars
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, 2024

VinFast To Set Up EV Plant In Tamil Nadu With An Initial Investment Of Over Rs 4,000 Crore
VinFast To Set Up EV Plant In Tamil Nadu With An Initial Investment Of Over Rs 4,000 Crore
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

VinFast and the Tamil Nadu State Government have planned to invest up to USD 2 billion (Rs 16,638 crore approx) to boost green transportation in India.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Hero MotoCorp’s New Motorcycle Will Be Called Mavrick 440
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved