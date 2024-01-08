Hero MotoCorp’s New Motorcycle Will Be Called Mavrick 440
By Carandbike Team
3 mins read
Published on January 8, 2024
- Hero Mavrick 440 to be launched on January 22
- Based on common platform with Harley-Davidson X440
- Hero Mavrick 440 to have new design, bodywork
Hero MotoCorp’s upcoming new motorcycle, which will be second product co-produced in association with Harley-Davidson, is expected to be called the Mavrick 440. The new bike is expected to be launched on January 22, 2024, at the Hero World event at the brand’s Centre for Innovation and Technology in Jaipur. We will be riding the new bike sometime in February 2024, so look out for our in-depth real-world review coming soon. The Mavrick 440 is expected to be based on the common platform shared with the Harley-Davidson X440, the first product to come out of the Hero-Harley collaboration.
Hero To Launch H-D X440-Based Motorcycle Soon
Hero MotoCorp has already trademarked the Mavrick 440 name which could be used in the upcoming motorcycle.
Hero MotoCorp has already trademarked two names, possibly for two different products based on the same platform. One name is the Hurikan 440 and the other Mavrick 440. Additionally, Hero MotoCorp has been sending out media invites for a first ride of the upcoming motorcycle, with different letters of the alphabet. car&bike has received an invite with the letter “A” while other publications have received similar invitations with the letters, M, V, R and I.
Watch the car&bike review of the Harley-Davidson X440:
In fact, Hero MotoCorp has also been teasing several videos with these letters on its social media channels, with the sound of the bike starting up. The engine does sound very similar to the Harley-Davidson X440 and the new bike is very likely a product based on the same platform, but with a different design language. From these clues, it seems to be obvious that the new motorcycle could very well carry the Mavrick 440 name, more specifically Hero Mavrick 440.
One of Hero MotoCorp's teaser on Instagram of the upcoming Mavrick 440:
We expect the Hero Mavrick 440 to be competitively priced, somewhere around Rs. 2 lakh (Ex-showroom) or with prices starting just below the Rs. 2 lakh mark. At those prices, the new Hero Mavrick 440 will directly compete with the Royal Enfield 350 range, as well as the Honda CB350 range. Stay tuned for our in-depth review and analysis of the upcoming Hero Mavrick 440.
