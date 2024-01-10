Login

Hero Mavrick Name Confirmed; Reveal This Month

Hero MotoCorp confirms that its upcoming motorcycle will be called ‘Mavrick’. And yes, it is missing an ‘e’ in the spelling.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 10, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Hero MotoCorp confirms 'Mavrick' name for its new motorcycle
  • It will be based on the Harley-Davidson X440
  • Expect prices start at just below Rs. 2 lakh

Putting all speculation to rest, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has confirmed on its social media handles that its upcoming motorcycle will be called ‘Mavrick’. And yes, it will be based on the Harley-Davidson X440. The new motorcycle will be unveiled on January 22, 2024, at the Hero World event at the brand’s Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur. Whether Hero adds ‘440’ to the name, is something that remains to be seen.

undefined

Also Read: Hero Mavrick Spotted Testing Ahead Of Reveal

 

We expect the Hero Mavrick 440 to be competitively priced, somewhere around Rs. 2 lakh (Ex-showroom) or with prices starting just below the Rs. 2 lakh mark. At those prices, the new Hero Mavrick 440 will directly compete with the Royal Enfield 350 range, as well as the Honda CB350 range.

Also Read: Hero’s New Motorcycle To Be Called Mavrick 440

 

The Mavrick will get the same 440 cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine from the X440, making 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It will be paired to a 6-speed gearbox and have a conventional telescopic fork unlike the X440 which gets a USD setup. The design of the Mavrick is expected to be significantly different from the X440 as well.

The prices of the motorcycle will be announced soon, and test rides are likely to be held next month. Stay tuned to car&bike for a comprehensive review of the soon-to-be-launched Hero Mavrick.

# Hero Mavrick 440# Mavrick 440# Mavrick# Hero MotoCorp# Harley-Davidson X440
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Hero Models

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Ather 450S Price Reduced By Up To Rs 25,000; Now Priced From Rs 97,500
Ather 450S Price Reduced By Up To Rs 25,000; Now Priced From Rs 97,500
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-16526 second ago

The reduction in pricing for the entry 450 electric scooter comes following Bajaj updating the Chetak electric scooter range with a new entry variant.

Royal Enfield Bobber 350 Spotted Testing Again; Launch Likely This Year
Royal Enfield Bobber 350 Spotted Testing Again; Launch Likely This Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-16123 second ago

The Royal Enfield Bobber 350, based on the Classic 350 has been spotted testing numerous times and here it is, once again! Looks close to being launched, probably this year itself.

2024 Triumph Daytona 660 vs Daytona 675; Specifications Comparison
2024 Triumph Daytona 660 vs Daytona 675; Specifications Comparison
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-12289 second ago

The older Triumph Daytona 675 was an iconic motorcycle, with mind-bending performance. But the newer model seems to offer wider appeal. Would you have liked the new Daytona 660 to be more performance-oriented?

CES 2024: Honda 0 Space-Hub Concept Revealed
CES 2024: Honda 0 Space-Hub Concept Revealed
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-8174 second ago

Honda says the Space-Hub concept has been developed under the theme of “augmenting people’s daily lives” with the rear cabin designed to facilitate conversations.

CES 2024: Honda 0 Series Saloon Concept Previews Future Flagship Electric Sedan
CES 2024: Honda 0 Series Saloon Concept Previews Future Flagship Electric Sedan
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-6027 second ago

Honda says that the new 0 series will sit on a new dedicated EV platform with the first production vehicle arriving in 2026.

Hyundai Creta Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Its Global Debut
Hyundai Creta Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Its Global Debut
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

23 minutes ago

The Creta Facelift sports significant exterior design revisions along with upgraded tech features on the interiors.

2024 Dakar Rally Stage 3 Report: KTM’s Victory And Al-Rajhi Claim Cars Lead; Hero Motorsports Holds Strong
2024 Dakar Rally Stage 3 Report: KTM’s Victory And Al-Rajhi Claim Cars Lead; Hero Motorsports Holds Strong
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

25 minutes ago

KTM's Kevin Benavides and Toyota's Lucas Moraes claimed their first-ever stage wins in the Dakar 2024 Rally, triumphing in the motorcycle and car categories, respectively, on Stage 3

Future Volkswagen Cars And SUVs Will Feature ChatGPT-Driven Voice Assistant
Future Volkswagen Cars And SUVs Will Feature ChatGPT-Driven Voice Assistant
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

ChatGPT will be offered in ID.7, ID.4, ID.5, ID.3, the all-new Tiguan and the all-new Passat, as well as in the new Golf

Renault To Launch Five New Products In India By 2027
Renault To Launch Five New Products In India By 2027
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The upcoming models will include the new-generation Kiger and Triber, two new SUVs and an EV

All-New Triumph Daytona 660 Revealed; India Launch Soon
All-New Triumph Daytona 660 Revealed; India Launch Soon
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The much awaited Triumph Daytona 660 breaks cover. And yes, it will be launched in India soon.

Hero Mavrick 440 Spied On Test Before Official Launch
Hero Mavrick 440 Spied On Test Before Official Launch
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Based on Harley-Davidson’s X440 platform, the spy images provide details of upcoming bike from Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp’s New Motorcycle Will Be Called Mavrick 440
Hero MotoCorp’s New Motorcycle Will Be Called Mavrick 440
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Hero Mavrick 440 is expected to share the platform with the Harley-Davidson X440, a product of the collaboration between Hero and Harley-Davidson.

Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: Hero Sales Grow 5 Per Cent In CY2023, Volumes Remain Flat In December
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: Hero Sales Grow 5 Per Cent In CY2023, Volumes Remain Flat In December
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Hero MotoCorp reported a positive growth in sales in 2023 despite a slow-moving two-wheeler market.

Hero To Launch H-D X440 Based Motorcycle Soon!
Hero To Launch H-D X440 Based Motorcycle Soon!
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The new motorcycle from Hero is set for launch on January 22 and is likely to be available for curated ride experience from February 15-16 onwards

Top 10 Motorcycle Launches Of 2023
Top 10 Motorcycle Launches Of 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 days ago

2023 was a fabulous year for motorcycle enthusiasts, with quite a few interesting two-wheelers being launched in the Indian market. Here are the top 10 new motorcycle launches in 2023.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Hero Mavrick Name Confirmed; Reveal This Month
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved