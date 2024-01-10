Hero Mavrick Name Confirmed; Reveal This Month

Putting all speculation to rest, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has confirmed on its social media handles that its upcoming motorcycle will be called ‘Mavrick’. And yes, it will be based on the Harley-Davidson X440. The new motorcycle will be unveiled on January 22, 2024, at the Hero World event at the brand’s Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur. Whether Hero adds ‘440’ to the name, is something that remains to be seen.

We expect the Hero Mavrick 440 to be competitively priced, somewhere around Rs. 2 lakh (Ex-showroom) or with prices starting just below the Rs. 2 lakh mark. At those prices, the new Hero Mavrick 440 will directly compete with the Royal Enfield 350 range, as well as the Honda CB350 range.

The Mavrick will get the same 440 cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine from the X440, making 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It will be paired to a 6-speed gearbox and have a conventional telescopic fork unlike the X440 which gets a USD setup. The design of the Mavrick is expected to be significantly different from the X440 as well.

The prices of the motorcycle will be announced soon, and test rides are likely to be held next month. Stay tuned to car&bike for a comprehensive review of the soon-to-be-launched Hero Mavrick.