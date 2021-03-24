carandbike logo
Hero MotoCorp Announces Benefits And Offers For 100 Million Celebrations

Hero MotoCorp has rolled out cashback offers on purchase of select new two-wheelers on occasion of the company manufacturing 100 million two-wheelers since it started operations.

Hero MotoCorp announced cashback offers on select two-wheelers on account of it celebrating the recent success of rolling out 100 million units since the company started operations. These include cash benefits of up to ₹ 3,500, which consists of a cash bonus of ₹ 2,500 and exchange/loyalty bonus of ₹ 1,000. This offer is valid on select models and may differentiate from dealership to dealership across the country. The offer is available for a limited duration and/or until the stocks last. As part of its 100 million celebrations, the company already said it will introduce special editions of its popular models like the Splendor+, Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour 125, Destini 125 and the Maestro Edge 110.

08o6cd6

(Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition will be launched soon)

For 20 consecutive years, Hero MotoCorp has retained the title of the world's largest manufacturer of two-wheelers. Hero attributes its success to customers and stakeholders over the years. Hero said that it will introduce over 10 products - including variants, refreshes and upgrades, every year for the next five years. The company has set itself ambitious targets for markets outside India as well along with entering new geographies.

mn31aeqc

(2021 Hero Destini 125 Platinum Edition)

0 Comments

Hero's latest launch was the Destini 125 Platinum edition scooter, which is priced at ₹ 72,050 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The Destini 125 Platinum Edition features signature LED guide lamp, premium badging, and sheet metal body with the new black and chrome theme to give it fresh appeal. There are no mechanical changes, and the engine is the same 125 cc, fuel-injected engine which makes 9 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

