Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition To Be Launched Soon

Continuing its 100 million production milestone celebrations, Hero MotoCorp will soon rollout the Xtreme 160 special edition in the market.

The Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition with a dual-tone paint scheme expand View Photos
The Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition with a dual-tone paint scheme

Highlights

  • The Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition will be launched soon
  • The Xtreme 160R 100 Million edition gets dual-tone red & white colours
  • The special edition Xtreme 160R is likely to get a marginal price hike

Hero MotoCorp recently hit the 100 million units production milestone and the company plans to celebrate the landmark figure with a number of limited-edition models. The first to arrive from the lot is the Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition that will go on sale soon. The model has been listed on the company's website with the 'coming soon' caption, and the bike will sport a special colour scheme and decals to give it a special touch.

Cosmetic upgrades expected on the Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition include a new dual-tone paint scheme in red and white. While the red paint dominates the headlamp cluster, fuel tank and front fender, the second half of the fuel tank and the tail panels are finished in white. There are new decals though on the white shade to enhance the look of the model.

naoq26mk

Prices are yet to be announced for the special edition Xtreme 160R

Barring the aesthetic changes, do not expect the Hero Xtreme 160R special edition to sport any mechanical changes. The bike will continue to use the 163 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 15 bhp and 14 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike is also well-packaged from a feature standpoint with a digital console, full-LED lighting, hazard switch, side-stand engine cut-off, auto sail functionality for less fatigue during traffic, and more.

0 Comments

The price for the Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition is yet to be announced but do expect a marginal hike over the current asking price. The Xtreme 160R currently retails at ₹ 1.04 lakh for the front disc variant, going up to ₹ 1.07 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the dual-disc version. The Hero flagship competes against the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Yamaha FZ, Suzuki Gixxer 155, Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and the likes.

