Login

Hero MotorCorp Opens Hero Premia, Its First Premium Dealership In India

The 3000 sq. ft. dealership will cater to customers who are interested in the Karizma XMR, the Vida V1 scooter and the Harley-Davidson X440.
Calendar-icon

By Yash Sunil

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

21-Oct-23 12:19 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hero MotoCorp’s first premium dealership is based in Calicut, Kerala
  • Will offer best-in-class ownership experience to customers

India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotorCorp, has inaugurated its first premium dealership in Calicut, Kerala. Named Hero Premia, the dealership will showcase the brand’s flagship products, such as the Karizma XMR and the Vida V1 scooter. Moreover, the dealership will also get customers to experience the Harley-Davidson X440, Hero MotorCorp’s first co-developed motorcycle. 

 

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Working On New Sporty 125 cc Scooter

 

The Hero Premia dealership adopts a unique premium dark façade, evoking the connotation of modernity. The 3000 sq. ft. dealership focuses on delivering the best-in-class premium ownership experience with a professionally trained sales team that will offer the customers a personalized experience depending on their mobility needs. 

 

Also Read: New Hero Scooter Spied On Test!

 

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer, India Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, said, “As we open doors of our first premium dealership in India, we are not just offering a diversified display of our motorcycles and scooters, we are showcasing the future of mobility which is premium, innovative and sustainable. The FY’24 will see our company significantly strengthen its premium retail experience across India. With the launch of new premium products this year – Karizma XMR and Harley-Davidson X440, the premium portfolio of Hero MotoCorp looks stronger than ever and we’re confident that Hero Premia, our brand-new premium retail channel is poised for greater success in the coming months. Offering an inclusive brand experience to its customers under one roof, Hero Premia is not only a point of sale but a testament to our promise of providing an unmatched high-quality brand experience.”

 

Also Read: Ultraviolette-Hero Face-off: High Court Hearing Scheduled For November 7

The Hero MotorCorp Karizma XMR is priced at Rs 1,42,900 lakh, while the Vida V1 is priced at Rs 1,45,900. Moreover, prices for the Harley-Davidson X440 range from Rs 2,39,500 for the base Denim variant, Rs 2,59,500 for the Vivid variant, and Rs 2,79,500 for the top-spec S variant. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

# Hero MotorCorp Premia dealership# Hero MotorCorp news# Hero MotorCorp# Karizma XMR 210# Harley-Davidson X440# Hero Vida V1# Bikes# Electric scooters# Bikes in India
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Hero Models

Hero XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V

₹ 1.44 - 1.51 Lakh

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 69,380 - 72,900

Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 62,002 - 68,522

Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor

₹ 79,118 - 87,268

Hero Passion Pro i3S
Hero Passion Pro i3S

₹ 67,400 - 71,400

Hero HF 100
Hero HF 100

₹ 49,400

Hero Glamour 125
Hero Glamour 125

₹ 83,198 - 87,198

Hero Pleasure Plus 110
Hero Pleasure Plus 110

₹ 61,900 - 71,100

Hero Maestro Edge
Hero Maestro Edge

₹ 65,900 - 71,200

Hero Destini 125
Hero Destini 125

₹ 70,590 - 82,290

Hero Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R

₹ 1.19 - 1.3 Lakh

Hero Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart

₹ 65,950 - 68,150

Hero Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125

₹ 73,450 - 82,320

Hero Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110

₹ 68,599 - 76,699

Hero Vida V1
Hero Vida V1

₹ 1.45 - 1.59 Lakh

Hero Glamour 125 XTEC
Hero Glamour 125 XTEC

₹ 84,838 - 89,438

Hero Karizma XMR
Hero Karizma XMR

₹ 1.8 Lakh

Hero XPulse 200T 4V
Hero XPulse 200T 4V

₹ 1.36 Lakh

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

₹ 1.27 - 1.37 Lakh

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V

₹ 1.41 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Rimac Nevera Now Comes With Free Charging For 8 Years In Europe
Rimac Nevera Now Comes With Free Charging For 8 Years In Europe
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-8488 second ago

Those who purchase the hypercar will receive unlimited charging for 8 years at Ionity stations in 24 European countries

2024 BMW F 900 GS Range Explained: Engine, Specs, Dimensions
2024 BMW F 900 GS Range Explained: Engine, Specs, Dimensions
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

The India-bound BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure replaces the outgoing BMW F 850 GS, and here’s everything you need to know about this middleweight adventure bike.

Tata Harrier Facelift Automatic Prices Revealed: Range Tops Out At Rs 26.44 Lakh
Tata Harrier Facelift Automatic Prices Revealed: Range Tops Out At Rs 26.44 Lakh
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The automatic variants of the Harrier Facelift start from the Pure + variant which is priced at Rs 19.90 lakh and go up to the top-spec Harrier Fearless + #Dark variant which is priced at Rs 26.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively.

Made-In-India Cars With 5-Star Global NCAP Crash Test Ratings: Tata Safari, Hyundai Verna And More
Made-In-India Cars With 5-Star Global NCAP Crash Test Ratings: Tata Safari, Hyundai Verna And More
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The list includes offerings from Indian as well as global car brands

First Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Delivered In India
First Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Delivered In India
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

Lamborghini has produced only 1,499 units worldwide

Tata Safari Automatic Prices Revealed: Top-Spec AT Priced At Rs 26.89 Lakh
Tata Safari Automatic Prices Revealed: Top-Spec AT Priced At Rs 26.89 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

Tata is offering the automatic transmission option for its flagship SUV starting from the Pure+ variant which is priced at Rs 20.69 lakh and goes up to the Accomplished+ trim at Rs 26.89 lakh

Meet Ferrari’s New 690 Bhp Track Weapon: The 296 Challenge Racecar
Meet Ferrari’s New 690 Bhp Track Weapon: The 296 Challenge Racecar
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

Ferrari is set to introduce the track-focused 296 Challenge in the 2024 season, becoming the ninth model in the prestigious Ferrari Challenge series replacing the old 488 Challenge Evo

2024 Husqvarna Norden 901 Revealed; Gets New Tech Updates
2024 Husqvarna Norden 901 Revealed; Gets New Tech Updates
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The Husqvarna Norden 901 gets few minor updates to its tech for 2024 along with a new colour option.

Tork Kratos R's New Ride Mode Caps Top Speed At 35 kmph; Promises Real-World Range Of 150 KM
Tork Kratos R's New Ride Mode Caps Top Speed At 35 kmph; Promises Real-World Range Of 150 KM
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The Eco+ ride mode will be available in addition to the three existing ride modes: Eco, City and Sport

Hero MotoCorp Working On New Sporty 125 cc Scooter
Hero MotoCorp Working On New Sporty 125 cc Scooter
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

Hero MotoCorp is getting ready to bring out a sporty 125 cc scooter, which will rival the TVS NTorq 125, that has been the segment benchmark for a few years now. We break it down further.

Kawasaki Z650RS Upgraded With Traction Control; India Launch Soon
Kawasaki Z650RS Upgraded With Traction Control; India Launch Soon
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

The bike retains its classic retro styling, resembling its bigger sibling, the Z900RS

River Indie Electric Scooter Deliveries Commence In Bengaluru
River Indie Electric Scooter Deliveries Commence In Bengaluru
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 days ago

carandbike understands River delivered over 15 scooters to the first batch of customers in Bengaluru

Royal Enfield Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind Assured Buyback Program For Motorcyclists
Royal Enfield Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind Assured Buyback Program For Motorcyclists
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The program allows customers to trade in their existing motorcycle for a new Royal Enfield, keep their bike, or return it at the end of the Assured Buyback tenure.

Hero MotoCorp Sells 1000 Units Of The Harley-Davidson X440 In India
Hero MotoCorp Sells 1000 Units Of The Harley-Davidson X440 In India
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Deliveries of the Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycles began on October 15, and are currently underway at about 100 dealerships, including Harley-Davidson and select Hero MotoCorp outlets, across India.

Odysse E2GO Electric Scooter Gets A New Graphene Variant; Priced at Rs 63,550
Odysse E2GO Electric Scooter Gets A New Graphene Variant; Priced at Rs 63,550
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The E2GO Graphene electric scooter has a claimed range of 100 km, and the battery can be fully charged in 8 hours

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Hero MotorCorp Opens Hero Premia, Its First Premium Dealership In India
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved