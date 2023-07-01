Hero MotoCorp To Hike Prices Of Its Scooters And Motorcycles From July 3

Hero MotoCorp will hike the prices of all the models in its line up from July 3 onwards. While the average price hike will be in the range of 1.5 per cent, the manufacturer also stated that the percentage can vary according to specific models. The company said that this decision was made during their price review and could be attributed to price positioning, input costs and business imperatives.

The company's last launch was the Xtreme 160r 4V

2023 has been an eventful year for Hero MotoCorp as it saw the launch of many new products along with the appointment of a new CEO, Niranjan Gupta. The manufacturer’s last launch was the Xtreme 160r 4V, which happened in the second week of June. At the launch event, the manufacturer announced its new two-pronged product strategy. One is to launch a new or updated product in quick succession, and the second is to establish a more premium retail experience for customers.

The X440 is expected to feature an oil-cooled 440 cc single-cylinder unit mated to a 6-speed gearbox

The company plans to launch a slew of new products in the coming months including the all-new Karizma which has been spied on multiple occasions. However, the talk of the town lately, has been the Harley-Davidson X440 which was built and developed in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp. The motorcycle is expected to feature an oil-cooled 440 cc single-cylinder unit mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The X440 will see a launch on July 4 and is expected to come in the price bracket of Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, potentially rivalling Royal Enfield’s and Honda’s 350 cc line up.