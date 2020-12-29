Honda 2Wheelers India Sales Cross 25 Lakh Units In Telangana

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has crossed the sales milestone of 25 lakh units in the state of Telangana. The two-wheeler maker achieved the landmark figure in nearly two decades since it began operations in 2001 with the Honda Activa. Interestingly, the popular offering dominates the two-wheeler market in the state, with a 72 per cent market share in the scooter segment. The newfound need for personal mobility has further amplified two-wheeler sales for the brand in Telangana in recent times. Do note these are cumulative sales since the state of Telangana was formed in 2014 and was previously a part of Andhra Pradesh.

Commenting on the milestone, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing, HMSI said, "The continuous expansion of Activa's footprint in Telangana region in the last 5-6 years shows the remarkable growth not just in scooterisation but also customers' trust and admiration for brand Honda. The new model launches like Activa 20th anniversary edition & Repsol race editions of Dio & Hornet 2.0 will further delight our customers and make the celebrations exciting. Come 2021, our exciting range of new offerings will further bring the joy of riding like never before."

Honda has a market share of 38 per cent in the two-wheeler segment in Telangana

Honda sold over one lakh scooters in the state between April and November 2020. While scooters contribute 29 per cent to the overall two-wheeler sales in the country, the contribution has increased to 33 per cent in Telangana. Overall, Honda's two-wheeler market share in the state stands at 38 per cent, which the company says translates to every third two-wheeler owner riding home a Honda motorcycle or scooter.

Honda registered its first 10 lakh customers in Telangana in 14 years, while the last 15 lakh customers were recorded in a span of a little over six years. This also goes on to show the exponential growth of small-capacity two-wheelers, particularly scooters in the last decade. Honda 2Wheelers India operates in Telangana with over 430 touchpoints.

