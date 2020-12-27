Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Offers Cashback Of Rs. 5,000 On Grazia 125

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India rolled out cashback offers on multiple models. Along with SP 125, Hornet 2.0, Activa 6G and the CD 110 Dream, the company is now offering cashback of ₹ 5,000 on the Grazia 125 scooter. Customers need to finance the purchase with a credit or a debit card from one of the company's partner banks which are ICICI, Federal Bank, Standard Chartered, Bank of Baroda and Yes Bank. Interested customers can avail the benefits of the offer while booking the two-wheeler online as well.

(The 124 cc engine on the 2020 Grazia is BS6 compliant. It is fuel injected and gets Honda Eco Technology (HET) along with idle start-stop system)

The scooter has two variants; the drum brake version is priced at ₹ 73,915 while the disc brake variant is priced at ₹ 80,981 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 124 cc four-stroke, air-cooled engine gets programmed fuel injection, Honda Eco Technology (HET), enhanced smart power (eSP) and an alternate current generator (ACG) for a smooth, silent start. The motor makes 8.14 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a continuous variable transmission (CVT) unit.

(The Grazia 125 is available in two variants - Drum and Disc)

The company has had a fruitful year in 2020, in terms of launches. The launch of the Honda H'Ness CB 350 and the Hornet 2.0, have been received positively. Earlier in the year, the company also launched the 2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin, with an updated engine and new features. Honda has big plans for 2021, with the rumours of introducing a small adventure bike based on the Hornet 2.0 platform and a scrambler based on the H'Ness CB 350. Of course, none of these have been confirmed although we hope to see these models coming to India in 2021.

