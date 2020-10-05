New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Honda CB650R Gets Updates For 2021

New changes include minor visual updates, but the biggest change is the introduction of new front suspension, as well as Euro 5 updates to the engine.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The Honda CB650R gets a new Pearl Smoky Gray colour shade

Highlights

  • 2021 Honda CB650R gets updated to meet Euro 5 regulations
  • Minor cosmetic updates and new colour scheme added to 2021 model
  • Showa Separate Function Big Piston (SFF BP) forks added to 2021 model

The Honda CB650R neo sports cafe styled naked may not be available on sale in India, but Honda has introduced some significant updates for 2021. The biggest change is the inclusion of new suspension, in the form of Showa Separate Function Big Piston (SFF BP) forks, along with Euro 5 updates to the engine. The overall specifications of the engine remain the same, but it now features a redesigned cam profile, different timing, exhaust changes and a re-tuned ECU to bring it in line with the latest Euro 5 emission regulations, which will come into effect from January 1, 2020.

Also Read: Honda May Introduce 250 cc Africa Twin

npsj2rcc

The 2021 Honda CB650R now gets new Showa Separate Function Big Piston forks

The previous generation model came with Showa Separate Function forks, but now the upgrade to SFF BP forks should provide the bike with better handling than before. A pressure separation damper in one fork tube and spring mechanism in the other is claimed to deliver high damping performance and lighter weight than before. The seven-position adjustable rear shock and the braking system remain the same as the outgoing model. The handlebar angle has also been changed slightly, and Honda says this should make the bike easier to handle during low-speed manoeuvres and while taking u-turns.

Also Read: Honda H'Ness CB350 Unveiled In India

0 Comments

The instrument console appears to be slightly bigger than the previous generation model, and under the 810 mm seat there's a USB Type C socket to allow charging of mobile phones and other equipment while on the move. The visual changes to the bike are minimal, although the side panels will be slightly smaller than before, enhancing the design, and the rear mudguard is now constructed from steel rather than plastic. The bike is also available in a new colour, called Pearl Smoky Gray, in addition to Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic, Candy Chromosphere Red and Matt Jeans Blue Metallic.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
MG Motor Introduces New My MG Shield Program For The Upcoming Gloster SUV

MG Motor Introduces New My MG Shield Program For The Upcoming Gloster SUV
High Security Registration Plates And Colour Stickers: How You Can Get One, What It Costs

High Security Registration Plates And Colour Stickers: How You Can Get One, What It Costs
Lamborghini Sells 738 Units In September Worldwide

Lamborghini Sells 738 Units In September Worldwide
Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020

Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020
CNG Price Cut By Rs 1.53 Per Kg In Delhi

CNG Price Cut By Rs 1.53 Per Kg In Delhi
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted With Production-Spec Parts

Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted With Production-Spec Parts
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced

Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
Kimi Raikkonen And Mick Schumacher To Be Alfa Romeo's 2021 pairing: Report

Kimi Raikkonen And Mick Schumacher To Be Alfa Romeo's 2021 pairing: Report
Honda Forza 750 Revealed In Second Teaser Video

Honda Forza 750 Revealed In Second Teaser Video
Lear Teams Up With REEF To Launch Xevo Contactless Parking Payments Platform

Lear Teams Up With REEF To Launch Xevo Contactless Parking Payments Platform
Honda CB650R Gets Updates For 2021

Honda CB650R Gets Updates For 2021
Tesla Hacker Reveals The Driver Facing Cameras Are For Driver Monitoring

Tesla Hacker Reveals The Driver Facing Cameras Are For Driver Monitoring
Lamborghini Sells 738 Units In September Worldwide

Lamborghini Sells 738 Units In September Worldwide
MG Motor Introduces New My MG Shield Program For The Upcoming Gloster SUV

MG Motor Introduces New My MG Shield Program For The Upcoming Gloster SUV
High Security Registration Plates And Colour Stickers: How You Can Get One, What It Costs

High Security Registration Plates And Colour Stickers: How You Can Get One, What It Costs
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Discounts & Offers Up To Rs. 47,500 On BS6 Datsun Cars In October 2020

Discounts & Offers Up To Rs. 47,500 On BS6 Datsun Cars In October 2020
Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito

Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito
CNG Price Cut By Rs 1.53 Per Kg In Delhi

CNG Price Cut By Rs 1.53 Per Kg In Delhi
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted With Production-Spec Parts

Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted With Production-Spec Parts
Mahindra Emerges As Largest Commercial Vehicle Maker In India In The First Half Of FY21

Mahindra Emerges As Largest Commercial Vehicle Maker In India In The First Half Of FY21
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito

Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito
Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020

Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020
High Security Registration Plates And Colour Stickers: How You Can Get One, What It Costs

High Security Registration Plates And Colour Stickers: How You Can Get One, What It Costs
2020 BMW G 310 GS BS6 Revealed

2020 BMW G 310 GS BS6 Revealed

Honda Bikes

Honda CB Shine

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda CB Shine
Price Starts
₹ 68,812 - 73,512
EMI Starts
₹ 2,269 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Activa 5G

Scooter, 45 Kmpl
Honda Activa 5G
Price Starts
₹ 54,632 - 56,897
EMI Starts
₹ 1,802 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CB Shine SP

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda CB Shine SP
Price Starts
₹ 64,098 - 68,015
EMI Starts
₹ 2,114 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Dio

Scooter, 55 Kmpl
Honda Dio
Price Starts
₹ 61,497 - 64,847
EMI Starts
₹ 2,028 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CB Unicorn 160

Commuter, 62 Kmpl
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Price Starts
₹ 94,548
EMI Starts
₹ 3,118 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda SP 125

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda SP 125
Price Starts
₹ 74,407 - 78,607
EMI Starts
₹ 2,454 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Activa 6G

Scooter, 45 Kmpl
Honda Activa 6G
Price Starts
₹ 65,419 - 66,919
EMI Starts
₹ 2,157 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Hornet 2.0

Sports, 40 Kmpl
Honda Hornet 2.0
Price Starts
₹ 1.27 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,185 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Livo

Commuter, 74 Kmpl
Honda Livo
Price Starts
₹ 70,056 - 74,256
EMI Starts
₹ 2,310 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CB Unicorn 150

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Price Starts
₹ 78,815
EMI Starts
₹ 2,599 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda X-Blade

Commuter, 45 Kmpl
Honda X-Blade
Price Starts
₹ 1.07 - 1.11 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,518 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CD 110 Dream

Commuter, 74 Kmpl
Honda CD 110 Dream
Price Starts
₹ 64,505 - 65,505
EMI Starts
₹ 2,127 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Grazia

Scooter, 54 Kmpl
Honda Grazia
Price Starts
₹ 73,912 - 80,978
EMI Starts
₹ 2,437 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Activa 125 FI

Scooter, 45 Kmpl
Honda Activa 125 FI
Price Starts
₹ 68,997 - 75,997
EMI Starts
₹ 2,275 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Dream Yuga

Commuter, 72 Kmpl
Honda Dream Yuga
Price Starts
₹ 54,247
EMI Starts
₹ 1,789 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Aviator

Scooter, 49 Kmpl
Honda Aviator
Price Starts
₹ 55,832 - 60,186
EMI Starts
₹ 1,841 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CBR 1000RR

Sports, 18 Kmpl
Honda CBR 1000RR
Price Starts
₹ 16.43 - 19.28 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 54,190 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Dream Neo

Commuter, 74 Kmpl
Honda Dream Neo
Price Starts
₹ 52,299 - 52,590
EMI Starts
₹ 1,725 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Gold Wing

Cruiser, 14 Kmpl
Honda Gold Wing
Price Starts
₹ 27.79 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 91,644 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda H Ness CB 350

Cruiser, 0 Kmpl
Honda H Ness CB 350
Price Starts
₹ 1.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,265 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CBR650R

Sports, 25 Kmpl
Honda CBR650R
Price Starts
₹ 7.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 25,392 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CB300R

Sports, 30.2 Kmpl
Honda CB300R
Price Starts
₹ 2.42 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,980 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CB 1000R

Sports, 16 Kmpl
Honda CB 1000R
Price Starts
₹ 13.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 44,125 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Africa Twin

Off Road, 16 Kmpl
Honda Africa Twin
Price Starts
₹ 13.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 44,518 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CB1000R Plus

Sports, 18 Kmpl
Honda CB1000R Plus
Price Starts
₹ 14.47 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 47,705 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

Off Road, 20.4 - 20.8 Kmpl
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Price Starts
₹ 15.35 - 16.1 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 50,618 11.5% / 3 yrs
2020 Honda WR-V BS6 Review, VW Polo 1.0 TSI Review
17:41
2020 Honda WR-V BS6 Review, VW Polo 1.0 TSI Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 17-Aug-20 07:36 AM
2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna Facelift, TVS Apache RR310
19:44
2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna Facelift, TVS Apache RR310
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 18-Jul-20 05:30 PM
Suzuki Price Hike, Honda Production Deferred, UK's Bestselling Bike In June
03:26
Suzuki Price Hike, Honda Production Deferred, UK's Bestselling Bike In June
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Jul-20 06:24 PM
2020 Honda City Review: Petrol & Diesel Tested
18:13
2020 Honda City Review: Petrol & Diesel Tested
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 04-Jul-20 06:31 AM
Vitara Brezza Facelift, Honda Activa 6G Review, Audi A8 L Review
22:34
Vitara Brezza Facelift, Honda Activa 6G Review, Audi A8 L Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Mar-20 12:09 AM
2020 Honda Activa 6G Review | The King Of Scooters Updated
06:13
2020 Honda Activa 6G Review | The King Of Scooters Updated
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Feb-20 09:59 AM
Revolt RV400, Mahindra Thar 700, Honda Amaze Ace Edition
04:23
Revolt RV400, Mahindra Thar 700, Honda Amaze Ace Edition
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Jun-19 08:13 PM
Yamaha MT-15, Mercedes-Benz-V-Class, Inside Honda Car India's Factory
21:30
Yamaha MT-15, Mercedes-Benz-V-Class, Inside Honda Car India's Factory
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Apr-19 08:30 PM
Honda Civic Launch, 2019 Bajaj Dominar and 2019 BMW F 750 GS Review
19:53
Honda Civic Launch, 2019 Bajaj Dominar and 2019 BMW F 750 GS Review
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 16-Mar-19 09:30 PM
2019 Honda Civic Review And Nitin Gadkari Awarded Global NCAP Innovation Award
20:26
2019 Honda Civic Review And Nitin Gadkari Awarded Global NCAP Innovation Award
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 18-Feb-19 08:30 PM
Image of Colors1
Image of Colors1
Image of Images10
Image of Images10
Image of Images2
Image of Images2
Image of Sp 125 Digital
Image of Sp 125 Digital
Image of Sp 125 Passlight
Image of Sp 125 Passlight
Image of Sp 125 Suspension
Image of Sp 125 Suspension
Image of Honda Activa 6g 3 Step Rear Adjustable Suspension
Image of Honda Activa 6g 3 Step Rear Adjustable Suspension
Image of Honda Activa 6g 12inch Alloy Wheels
Image of Honda Activa 6g 12inch Alloy Wheels
Image of Honda Activa 6g Alloy Wheels
Image of Honda Activa 6g Alloy Wheels
Image of 2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Front
Image of 2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Front
Image of 2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Rear Profile
Image of 2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Rear Profile
Image of Sports Red
Image of Sports Red
Image of Honda Hornet 20 Right Side Facing View
Image of Honda Hornet 20 Right Side Facing View
Image of Honda Hornet 20 Left Side Facing View
Image of Honda Hornet 20 Left Side Facing View
Image of Honda Hornet 20 Rearview
Image of Honda Hornet 20 Rearview
Image of Honda Livo Tail Light
Image of Honda Livo Tail Light
Image of Honda Livo Speedometer
Image of Honda Livo Speedometer
Image of Honda Livo Killswitch
Image of Honda Livo Killswitch
Image of Honda X Blade Robo Face Led Headlamp
Image of Honda X Blade Robo Face Led Headlamp
Image of Honda X Blade Hazard Switch
Image of Honda X Blade Hazard Switch
Image of Honda X Blade Low Maintenance Seal Chain
Image of Honda X Blade Low Maintenance Seal Chain
Image of Honda Cd 110 Silent Start With Acg
Image of Honda Cd 110 Silent Start With Acg
Image of Honda Cd 110 Start Stop Switch
Image of Honda Cd 110 Start Stop Switch
Image of Honda Cd 110 Passing Switch
Image of Honda Cd 110 Passing Switch
Image of Honda Grazia Digital Display
Image of Honda Grazia Digital Display
Image of Honda Grazia Engine
Image of Honda Grazia Engine
Image of Honda Grazia Fuel Lid
Image of Honda Grazia Fuel Lid
Image of Activa 4g
Image of Activa 4g
Image of Silver
Image of Silver
Image of Blue
Image of Blue
Image of Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito
Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito
Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020
Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020
High Security Registration Plates And Colour Stickers: How You Can Get One, What It Costs
High Security Registration Plates And Colour Stickers: How You Can Get One, What It Costs
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities