Honda CB650R Gets Updates For 2021

The Honda CB650R neo sports cafe styled naked may not be available on sale in India, but Honda has introduced some significant updates for 2021. The biggest change is the inclusion of new suspension, in the form of Showa Separate Function Big Piston (SFF BP) forks, along with Euro 5 updates to the engine. The overall specifications of the engine remain the same, but it now features a redesigned cam profile, different timing, exhaust changes and a re-tuned ECU to bring it in line with the latest Euro 5 emission regulations, which will come into effect from January 1, 2020.

Also Read: Honda May Introduce 250 cc Africa Twin

The 2021 Honda CB650R now gets new Showa Separate Function Big Piston forks

The previous generation model came with Showa Separate Function forks, but now the upgrade to SFF BP forks should provide the bike with better handling than before. A pressure separation damper in one fork tube and spring mechanism in the other is claimed to deliver high damping performance and lighter weight than before. The seven-position adjustable rear shock and the braking system remain the same as the outgoing model. The handlebar angle has also been changed slightly, and Honda says this should make the bike easier to handle during low-speed manoeuvres and while taking u-turns.

Also Read: Honda H'Ness CB350 Unveiled In India

The instrument console appears to be slightly bigger than the previous generation model, and under the 810 mm seat there's a USB Type C socket to allow charging of mobile phones and other equipment while on the move. The visual changes to the bike are minimal, although the side panels will be slightly smaller than before, enhancing the design, and the rear mudguard is now constructed from steel rather than plastic. The bike is also available in a new colour, called Pearl Smoky Gray, in addition to Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic, Candy Chromosphere Red and Matt Jeans Blue Metallic.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.