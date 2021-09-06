Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Launches Virtual Showroom For Its BigWing Models

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) announced the launch of its first ever virtual showroom. The new Honda virtual showroom will cater to all BigWing models and Honda claims that it is the first virtual showroom of its kind in India, for premium motorcycles. The new online platform will offer offer in-depth information on Honda's BigWing product line-up which includes 3600 Virtual Product demo, online documentation, direct-to-home delivery and virtual chat support among other features to bring a seamless experience for customers. Currently featuring Honda H'ness CB350, the platform will soon incorporate the entire range of premium models that are a part of the Honda BigWing line-up.

(Currently, only the Honda H'Ness CB350 is available on the Honda virtual showroom)

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "With the launch of our virtual showroom, we aim to bring our product offerings closer to the customers while keeping in mind their safety and convenience. Balancing the unique expectations of our customers, today digital technology has enabled us marketers to cater to their ever-evolving needs. The virtual interface that offers our premium motorcycle range under Honda BigWing will surely delight our customers."

With all Bigwing showrooms being integrated in the platform, it will offer ease of online booking, apparel & merchandise section offering wide range of protective gear including helmets and riding jackets, an elegant 'CB Corner' showcasing Honda's iconic CB legacy and an exclusive 'MotoGP Wall' displaying Honda's achievements and milestones over the years in motorsport.