  • Home
  • News
  • Honda Reveals New Prototype Autonomous Work Vehicle At CONEXPO 2023

Honda Reveals New Prototype Autonomous Work Vehicle At CONEXPO 2023

The completely programmable all electric Honda AWV has about 907 kilograms of pallet capacity, payload and to work independently or physically by means of controller.
authorBy carandbike Team
08-Mar-23 10:34 AM IST
Honda AWV 1 RS.jpg
Highlights
  • All-electric Honda AWV represents a new category of capable work vehicle featuring autonomous solutions
  • Refreshed capabilities include more pallet capacity, payload and enhanced obstacle detection
  • Honda also invited business partners and companies interested in field testing AWV to Honda’s booth at CONXPO2023

All-electric Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle (AWV) represents a new category of capable work vehicle for companies that need autonomous operation or delivery solutions. It also features to work independently - or physically by means of controller. The version on display at the expo is the third generation of the Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle. Compared to the previous version, the cargo area has room for two pallets and a payload capacity of 907 kilograms, which is up from about 400 kilograms from the second-generation variant.

Jason VanBuren, systems engineering manager at American Honda Motor Co, said “As we continue to advance the Honda AWV platform, we want to meet with potential business partners and companies at CONEXPO that are interested in field testing the vehicle at their worksite. “We believe the Honda AWV can be a valuable solution to supporting construction teams while also enhancing worksite efficiencies and safety. Leveraging Honda’s decades of experience developing reliable, safe and clean mobility technology, we aim to address issues such as labour shortages and improved environmental performance.”

This AWV from Honda can go up to 10 kmph on autonomous driving and 2.5 kmph on remote control, powered by 18.6-kWh hour battery which allows 10 hours of operation between charges. This innovative machine represents an entirely new category of capable work vehicle that offers autonomous operation and delivery solutions to companies in need. Honda’s idea for the Autonomous Work Vehicle is that people at a construction site could tell this machine where to go. It would have all the sensors necessary to navigate to that place without needing additional human input, freeing up a person to do something else other than trucking the cargo over.

Related Articles
Honda 2-Wheeler Launches Custom Accessory Packs For CB350 RS And H’Ness CB350
Honda 2-Wheeler Launches Custom Accessory Packs For CB350 RS And H’Ness CB350
2 days ago
Unofficial Bookings Open For The 2023 Honda City
Unofficial Bookings Open For The 2023 Honda City
19 days ago
Honda Activa EV To Be Launched In India Next Year
Honda Activa EV To Be Launched In India Next Year
1 month ago
LG, Honda To Begin Mass Production Of Lithium Ion Batteries From 2025
LG, Honda To Begin Mass Production Of Lithium Ion Batteries From 2025
2 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXI 1.0 BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2016 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R VXI 1.0 BS IV
  • 63,867 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
3.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹8,399
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha Petrol
Great Deal
2022 Maruti Suzuki
Baleno Alpha Petrol
  • 8,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
9.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Mahindra XUV700 AX5 AT Petrol 5 STR
Great Deal
2022 Mahindra
XUV700 AX5 AT Petrol 5 STR
  • 5,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.2
10
21.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line