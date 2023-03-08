Honda Reveals New Prototype Autonomous Work Vehicle At CONEXPO 2023

All-electric Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle (AWV) represents a new category of capable work vehicle for companies that need autonomous operation or delivery solutions. It also features to work independently - or physically by means of controller. The version on display at the expo is the third generation of the Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle. Compared to the previous version, the cargo area has room for two pallets and a payload capacity of 907 kilograms, which is up from about 400 kilograms from the second-generation variant.

Jason VanBuren, systems engineering manager at American Honda Motor Co, said “As we continue to advance the Honda AWV platform, we want to meet with potential business partners and companies at CONEXPO that are interested in field testing the vehicle at their worksite. “We believe the Honda AWV can be a valuable solution to supporting construction teams while also enhancing worksite efficiencies and safety. Leveraging Honda’s decades of experience developing reliable, safe and clean mobility technology, we aim to address issues such as labour shortages and improved environmental performance.”

This AWV from Honda can go up to 10 kmph on autonomous driving and 2.5 kmph on remote control, powered by 18.6-kWh hour battery which allows 10 hours of operation between charges. This innovative machine represents an entirely new category of capable work vehicle that offers autonomous operation and delivery solutions to companies in need. Honda’s idea for the Autonomous Work Vehicle is that people at a construction site could tell this machine where to go. It would have all the sensors necessary to navigate to that place without needing additional human input, freeing up a person to do something else other than trucking the cargo over.