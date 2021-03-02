Honda Cars India has announced attractive benefits on select BS6 cars for the month of March 2021. The carmaker aims to lure new customers with exciting deals, which have been listed on its official website. The BS6-compliant cars with offers include Jazz, Amaze, WR-V and special editions of Amaze and WR-V. These benefits are applicable up till March 31, 2021, and may vary as per model and variants, depending on their availability. The offers comprise cash discount and exchange benefits. Additional benefits for the existing Honda customers include loyalty bonus, and exchange discount of ₹ 6,000, and ₹ 10,000, respectively.

Honda Amaze Special edition is listed with benefits of up to ₹ 15,000

The 2020 Honda WR-V is listed with the maximum discount of up to ₹ 32,527, which includes a cash discount of ₹ 15,000 or FOC accessories worth ₹ 17, 527. Interested customers can also exchange their old car to avail a discount of ₹ 15,000. These benefits on the car are applicable across all grades, of petrol and diesel models. However, the Exclusive Editions gets a total discount of ₹ 25,000 including a cash benefit of ₹ 10,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹ 15,000.

The BS6 Amaze subcompact sedan is also available with total benefits of up to ₹ 26,998. The sedan is available with a cash discount of ₹ 15,000 or FOC accessories worth ₹ 11,998. There's also an exchange benefit of ₹ 15,000 on the car. Moreover, the Amaze Special Edition is also up for sale. The petrol and diesel variants (SMT and SCVT Editions) are listed with a cash discount or exchange benefit. Customers can opt for cash discount of up to ₹ 7,000 or exchange benefit of ₹ 15,000.

No discounts offered on the all-new Honda City sedan this month

The 2020 Honda Jazz comes with total benefits of up to ₹ 32,248 including cash discount of up to ₹ 15,000 and exchange benefits of up to ₹ 15,000. Customers can also opt for FOC accessories worth ₹ 17,248 against cash discount.

