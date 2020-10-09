Hyundai Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, And Venue Receive A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 6,000

New Cars and Bikes in India
Hyundai Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, And Venue Receive A Price Hike Of Up To ₹ 6,000

After hiking the prices for the Hyundai Creta and Verna, the company has now also increased the price of its other popular models - Hyundai Santro, Grand i10 & Grand i10 Nios, Aura, and the Venue subcompact SUV, by up to Rs. 6,000.

Seshan Vijayraghvan
Hyundai has hiked the prices of the Santro, Grand i10 & Grand i10 Nios, Aura, and Venue expand View Photos
Hyundai has hiked the prices of the Santro, Grand i10 & Grand i10 Nios, Aura, and Venue

Highlights

  • Prices for Santro, Grand i10 Nios, & Aura have been hiked by Rs. 6,000
  • The Hyundai Venue subcompact SUV has become dearer by Rs. 2,000
  • The Hyundai Grand i10 and Santro CNG have become expensive by Rs. 2,000

Hyundai India has silently increased the prices of most of its models in India, in October 2020. Recently, we saw a price hike of up to ₹ 62,000 for the Creta, and an upward revision of ₹ 8,000 for the Verna sedan. However, along with that, the carmaker has also increased the prices of its other popular models like - the Hyundai Santro, Grand i10 & Grand i10 Nios, Aura, and the Venue subcompact SUV. All these models have now become dearer by up to ₹ 6,000. The prices of the Hyundai Xcent, Elantra, Tucson and Kona Electric remain unchanged.

Also Read: Hyundai Verna Prices Hiked By ₹ 8,000; Gets A New Entry-Level Petrol Variant

u5mkctgg

After the price hike, the Hyundai Santro is now priced from ₹ 4.63 lakh to ₹ 6.31 lakh

Also Read: Hyundai Announces Discounts Of Up To ₹ 1 Lakh On Its BS6 Cars In October

The Hyundai Santro has become dearer by ₹ 6,000 and the entry-level hatchback, which was earlier priced, at ₹ 4.57 lakh to ₹ 6.25 lakh, is now priced from ₹ 4.63 lakh to ₹ 6.31 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). The Santro Magna CNG variant alone has received a hike of just ₹ 2,000 and, it is now priced, at ₹ 5.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Additionally, Hyundai has also introduced a corporate edition trims for the Magna and Magna AMT variants, which, were not offered earlier, and, are priced at ₹ 5.23 lakh and ₹ 5.72 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; Gets A New Petrol Base Variant

947o9jo4

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has received a price hike of ₹ 6,000, while the old-gen Grand i10 has become dearer by ₹ 2,000

The Hyundai Grand i10 and Grand i10 Nios have now become expensive by ₹ 2,000 and ₹ 6,000 respectively. The old-gen Grand i10 is only offered, in two variants - Magna and Sportz, and both are now prised, at ₹ 5.91 and 6.01 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively. As for the Grand i10 Nios, the compact hatch comes in both petrol, and diesel options and all variants have received a price hike of ₹ 6,000. The car, which was earlier priced, at ₹ 5.06 lakh to ₹ 8.29 lakh, is now priced from ₹ 5.12 lakh to ₹ 8.35 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

jmgip2k8

Except for the base trim, all variants of the Hyundai Venue have received a price hike of ₹ 2,000

Also Read: Hyundai Venue IMT Review; New Sport Variant Tested

The Hyundai Aura subcompact sedan too has received a price hike of ₹ 6.000 across the variant range. The car, which was earlier priced, between ₹ 5.79 lakh and ₹ 9.22 lakh, is now priced from ₹ 5.85 lakh to ₹ 9.28 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). On the other hand, the Hyundai Venue has received a price hike of ₹ 2,000 across all variants, except for the base trim, the price for which remains unchanged. The subcompact SUV, which was earlier priced, between ₹ 6.75 lakh and ₹ 11.63 lakh, is now offered at ₹ 6.75 lakh to ₹ 11.65 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

