Hyundai Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, And Venue Receive A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 6,000

Hyundai India has silently increased the prices of most of its models in India, in October 2020. Recently, we saw a price hike of up to ₹ 62,000 for the Creta, and an upward revision of ₹ 8,000 for the Verna sedan. However, along with that, the carmaker has also increased the prices of its other popular models like - the Hyundai Santro, Grand i10 & Grand i10 Nios, Aura, and the Venue subcompact SUV. All these models have now become dearer by up to ₹ 6,000. The prices of the Hyundai Xcent, Elantra, Tucson and Kona Electric remain unchanged.

After the price hike, the Hyundai Santro is now priced from ₹ 4.63 lakh to ₹ 6.31 lakh

The Hyundai Santro has become dearer by ₹ 6,000 and the entry-level hatchback, which was earlier priced, at ₹ 4.57 lakh to ₹ 6.25 lakh, is now priced from ₹ 4.63 lakh to ₹ 6.31 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). The Santro Magna CNG variant alone has received a hike of just ₹ 2,000 and, it is now priced, at ₹ 5.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Additionally, Hyundai has also introduced a corporate edition trims for the Magna and Magna AMT variants, which, were not offered earlier, and, are priced at ₹ 5.23 lakh and ₹ 5.72 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has received a price hike of ₹ 6,000, while the old-gen Grand i10 has become dearer by ₹ 2,000

The Hyundai Grand i10 and Grand i10 Nios have now become expensive by ₹ 2,000 and ₹ 6,000 respectively. The old-gen Grand i10 is only offered, in two variants - Magna and Sportz, and both are now prised, at ₹ 5.91 and 6.01 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively. As for the Grand i10 Nios, the compact hatch comes in both petrol, and diesel options and all variants have received a price hike of ₹ 6,000. The car, which was earlier priced, at ₹ 5.06 lakh to ₹ 8.29 lakh, is now priced from ₹ 5.12 lakh to ₹ 8.35 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Except for the base trim, all variants of the Hyundai Venue have received a price hike of ₹ 2,000

The Hyundai Aura subcompact sedan too has received a price hike of ₹ 6.000 across the variant range. The car, which was earlier priced, between ₹ 5.79 lakh and ₹ 9.22 lakh, is now priced from ₹ 5.85 lakh to ₹ 9.28 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). On the other hand, the Hyundai Venue has received a price hike of ₹ 2,000 across all variants, except for the base trim, the price for which remains unchanged. The subcompact SUV, which was earlier priced, between ₹ 6.75 lakh and ₹ 11.63 lakh, is now offered at ₹ 6.75 lakh to ₹ 11.65 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

