  • Home
  • News
  • IEA Confirms 120 Million Barrel Oil Release With U.S.

IEA Confirms 120 Million Barrel Oil Release With U.S.

The International Energy Agency on Wednesday said its member countries had agreed to release 120 million barrels of oil, with the United States contributing half, in a bid to cool oil prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
authorBy Carandbike Team
10-Apr-22 11:22 PM IST
IEA Confirms 120 Million Barrel Oil Release With U.S. banner

The International Energy Agency on Wednesday said its member countries had agreed to release 120 million barrels of oil, with the United States contributing half, in a bid to cool oil prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The IEA is moving ahead with a collective oil stock release of 120 million barrels (including 60 million barrels contributed by the US as part of its overall draw from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve)," IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol tweeted.

"More details of specific contributions will be made public soon."

(Reporting by Noah Browning; Editing by Sandra Maler)

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Related Articles
OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Shows Widening Rift Between Biden And Saudi Royals
OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Shows Widening Rift Between Biden And Saudi Royals
2 days ago
Wall Street Dives, Oil Surges As Investors Prepare For More Rate Hikes
Wall Street Dives, Oil Surges As Investors Prepare For More Rate Hikes
6 days ago
Putin Orders Seizure Of Exxon-Led Sakhalin 1 Oil And Gas Project
Putin Orders Seizure Of Exxon-Led Sakhalin 1 Oil And Gas Project
6 days ago
Indian Refiners Scout For Oil Deals Ahead Of EU Ban On Russian Crude
Indian Refiners Scout For Oil Deals Ahead Of EU Ban On Russian Crude
8 days ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Pick your road trip ride for this festive season!