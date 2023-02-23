  • Home
  • News
  • India May Consider Fuel, Maize Tax Cuts To Cool Inflation - Sources

India May Consider Fuel, Maize Tax Cuts To Cool Inflation - Sources

India's annual retail inflation rate rose to 6.52% in January from 5.72% in December
authorBy Reuters
23-Feb-23 03:40 PM IST
4.jpg

The Indian government could consider reducing taxes on some items such as maize and fuel in response to the central bank's recommendations to help rein in climbing retail inflation, two sources with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.

However, a decision will only be taken after the release of February inflation data, one of the sources said.

India's annual retail inflation rate rose to 6.52% in January from 5.72% in December, data showed this week.

"Food inflation is likely to stay high, prices of milk, maize and soy oil are adding to inflation worries in the near term," a senior source familiar with the central bank's and government's thinking on the matter said.

"The government is looking at cutting import duties on products like maize, which attract a 60% basic duty, while taxes on fuel could also be reduced again," the source added.

India's finance ministry and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did not immediately respond to Reuters' queries.

Though global crude oil prices have eased and stabilised in recent months, fuel companies have not passed on the lower import costs to consumers or companies trying to make up for previous losses.

India imports more than two-thirds of its oil requirements. A cut in taxes by the central government could push pump operators to pass on the benefits to retail consumers and help bring down inflation.

January's retail inflation was above the RBI's upper target limit of 6% for the first time since October and much higher than an estimate of 5.9% in a Reuters poll of 44 analysts.

"We have some recommendations from them (central bank) which is a usual practice," a second source said.

"This has been one of the ways in which government and RBI has coordinated to create a stable macroeconomic environment. Fuel and maize are part of duties. We will probably wait for at least one more print before we decide on these," he added.

Though calls for another rate hike have risen sharply following the RBI's hawkish monetary policy tone last week and the CPI shocker earlier this week, the view is not universal.

"The RBI's decision and stance remains vindicated by this number and it would be fair to surmise that if inflation remains above the 6% mark in the next couple of months there could be a further rate hike considered," Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda said in a note, though he added that the probability of a hike was low.

He said there was scope for the federal and local governments to consider lowering taxes, especially for fuel, to cool inflation.

Related Articles
River Indie vs Ola S1 Pro vs Ather 450X vs TVS iQube vs Bajaj Chetak: Price Comparison
River Indie vs Ola S1 Pro vs Ather 450X vs TVS iQube vs Bajaj Chetak: Price Comparison
30 minutes ago
Indian Refiners' Oil Processing In December Rises 4% Y/Y
Indian Refiners' Oil Processing In December Rises 4% Y/Y
38 minutes ago
Indian Refiner MRPL Swings To Q3 Loss Due To Windfall Tax
Indian Refiner MRPL Swings To Q3 Loss Due To Windfall Tax
42 minutes ago
India's Bharat Petroleum Posts Lower Q3 Profit On Stagnant Retail Prices
India's Bharat Petroleum Posts Lower Q3 Profit On Stagnant Retail Prices
49 minutes ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2018 Honda City 1.5 VTEC
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Honda
City 1.5 VTEC
  • 51,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.9
10
8.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹19,597
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2017 Honda City VX CVT Petrol BS IV
2017 Honda
City VX CVT Petrol BS IV
  • 86,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
8.75 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Defence Colony, New Delhi
2021 Volkswagen Taigun 1.0 TSI Highline MT
Great Deal
2021 Volkswagen
Taigun 1.0 TSI Highline MT
  • 26,187 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.3
10
13.25 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line