  • Home
  • News
  • Indian EV Maker Euler Motors Expects To Ramp Up Monthly Production To 1,000 Units

Indian EV Maker Euler Motors Expects To Ramp Up Monthly Production To 1,000 Units

Euler Motors is expecting its order book to swell to 15,000 units by the end of the financial year from over 9,000 currently, buoyed by strong demand, Euler CEO Saurav Kumar told Reuters.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
27-Oct-22 03:10 PM IST
Indian EV Maker Euler Motors Expects To Ramp Up Monthly Production To 1,000 Units banner

Indian electric three-wheeler maker Euler Motors aims to boost production to 1,000 units a month from 100 after its new plant in the outskirts of New Delhi starts operations in the current quarter, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The company is expecting its order book to swell to 15,000 units by the end of the financial year from over 9,000 currently, buoyed by strong demand, Euler CEO Saurav Kumar told Reuters.

Euler, which counts Walmart Inc-backed e-commerce firm Flipkart and Tata-backed grocery delivery firm BigBasket among its customers, recently raised $60 million in a funding round led by GIC Singapore.

The Indian government is also offering companies billions of dollars in incentives to locally manufacture EVs and their parts.

Related Articles
India's Euler Motors Raises $60 Million In GIC Singapore-Led Funding Round
India's Euler Motors Raises $60 Million In GIC Singapore-Led Funding Round
5 hours ago
Euler Motors Raises USD 60 Million In Series-C Funding Led By GIC
Euler Motors Raises USD 60 Million In Series-C Funding Led By GIC
22 days ago
Magenta, Euler Motors Join Hands; To Deploy Over 1,000 HiLoad Electric Cargo Vehicles
Magenta, Euler Motors Join Hands; To Deploy Over 1,000 HiLoad Electric Cargo Vehicles
7 months ago
Euler Motors Receives 1000 Orders For EVs By MoEVing
Euler Motors Receives 1000 Orders For EVs By MoEVing
11 months ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Which one out of the two would you go for?