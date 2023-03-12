  • Home
  • News
  • India's Tata Technologies, A Unit Of Tata Motors, Files For IPO

India's Tata Technologies, A Unit Of Tata Motors, Files For IPO

Tata Tech, said it will not offer any of the 95.7 million shares, representing around 23.6% of its paid-up share capital, to be sold in the IPO
authorBy Reuters
12-Mar-23 05:47 PM IST
Tata Technologies.jpg

Tata Technologies, a unit of Indian carmaker Tata Motors, filed for an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, according to draft papers submitted to the market regulator.

However, Tata Tech, which provides engineering and product development digital services, said it will not offer any of the 95.7 million shares, representing around 23.6% of its paid-up share capital, to be sold in the IPO.

Instead, Tata Motors, which has a 74.69% stake in Tata Tech, will sell up to 81.1 million shares, while Alpha TC Holdings will sell 9.7 million shares and Tata Capital Growth Fund I will sell 4.9 million shares.

Tata Tech's consolidated profit rose 23% to 4.07 billion rupees ($49.6 million) in the nine months ended Dec. 31, while revenue increased 15.5% to 30.12 billion rupees, said the company, which serves the auto, aerospace and other industries.

The spend on digital services in these industries is expected to rise from $1.64 trillion in 2021 to $2.28-2.33 trillion by 2025, Tata Tech said, citing a report by Zinnov Management Consulting.

Tata Motors said in December it was exploring the possibility of selling part of its stake in Tata Tech through a public float.

JM Financial, Citigroup Global Markets India and BofA Securities India are the booking-running lead managers for the issue. ($1 = 82.0630 Indian rupees)
 

Related Articles
Buell Motorcycle Reveals 1190 SuperTouring
Buell Motorcycle Reveals 1190 SuperTouring
2 hours ago
Tesla Taps Asian Partners To Address 4680 Battery Concerns
Tesla Taps Asian Partners To Address 4680 Battery Concerns
5 hours ago
CFMoto Files Patent Application For New Inline Triple Engine
CFMoto Files Patent Application For New Inline Triple Engine
5 hours ago
Ford Set To Resume F-150 Lightning Production Next Week
Ford Set To Resume F-150 Lightning Production Next Week
8 hours ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2017 Mahindra Scorpio S4 PLUS 1.99 Litre
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Mahindra
Scorpio S4 PLUS 1.99 Litre
  • 13,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
10.80 LakhEMI starts @ ₹24,188
Mahindra First Choice, East Of Kailash, New Delhi
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha Petrol
Great Deal
2022 Maruti Suzuki
Baleno Alpha Petrol
  • 8,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
9.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2021 Mahindra XUV700 AX7 AT Petrol 7 STR
Great Deal
2021 Mahindra
XUV700 AX7 AT Petrol 7 STR
  • 11,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
23.00 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line