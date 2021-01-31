Karnataka Government Planning To Set Up Two Lithium Battery Manufacturing Plants, Says Deputy CM Narayana

To promote e-vehicles and curb air pollution, the Karnataka state government is planning to set up two lithium battery manufacturing plants in the state. According to a report from ANI, the Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Saturday confirmed this development at the launch of an e-vehicle rally organised by the Rotary Club at the east gate of Vidhana Soudha. Out of the two units, one will be reportedly established in the Hubballi region while the second will be set up near Chikkaballapura.

Also Read: Sun Mobility Aims To Set Up 100 EV Battery Swapping Stations In Bengaluru By The End Of Next Year

Deputy Chief Minister said, "The state is preparing an exemplary energy policy. The state has implemented the e-vehicle policy in 2018 itself, for the first time in the country. Discount has been given to the consumers and Rs 5 per unit is being charged in place of Rs 9 per unit, which is the rate of electricity for commercial usage."

The e-vehicle sector may result in the extinction of petrol or diesel driven vehicles in the next 10 years, said Karnataka Deputy CM

He further added, "The days are not far when the manufacturers will be producing the vehicles without fuel tanks/batteries. The consumers can avail the pre-charged batteries on a hiring basis and to facilitate this 'battery banks' will be set up all across the state and they work in a similar fashion as that of petrol bunks. This will also make e-vehicles much cheaper."

Also Read: Indonesia Signs $9.8 Billion EV Battery MOU With LG Energy Solution: Report​

Narayana stated that the e-vehicle manufacturing space is growing rapidly and this may result in the extinction of petrol or diesel driven vehicles in the next 10 years.

He added, "The state government is already taking steps to boost this sector. BESCOM has been made to work as the nodal agency for establishing more charging stations. BESCOM has already set up 150 charging stations and has been collaborated with NTPC to establish another 150 such stations."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.