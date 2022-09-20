Kawasaki W175 Retro Motorcycle Set To Be Launched In India On September 25

The Kawasaki W175 has been in the news for a while, and it has also been spotted testing in India. But the retro motorcycle is finally making its way here, with the launch set to take place on September 25, 2022. Kawasaki India has also teased the motorcycle on its social media handles, and once launched, the W175 will be the most accessible model in the Kawasaki range.

Like the other bikes in Kawasaki's 'W' series, the W175 is a proper old-school motorcycle. It gets touches like a round halogen headlamp, a circular analog speedometer with no digital inserts, front fork gaiters, and a single-piece ribbed seat. On the suspension front, the W175 gets a pair of telescopic forks up front, and dual shock absorbers at the back.

The Kawasaki W175's instrument cluster offers no digital readouts.

In India, the W175 will be powered by a 177 cc single-cylinder air cooled engine, which puts out 12.9 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 13.2 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine will be mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Braking duties will be handled by a disc-brake up front, and a drum brake at the back. The W175 will also get single-channel ABS, but tech on offer is expected to be limited, thanks to the retro inspiration. The motorcycle is also very light and has a kerb weight of around 126 kgs, which will make it easy to use for city commutes.

The Kawasaki W175 gets a single piece ribbed seat.