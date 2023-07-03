Kia Seltos Facelift Launch Tomorrow: Here's What You Can Expect

Kia India is gearing up to launch the facelift version of its compact SUV, the Kia Seltos, and it is all set to make its debut in India tomorrow. The Seltos was Kia's first car in the Indian market when it debuted in 2019 and has since been one of the brand's best-sellers, with over 5 lakh units sold to date. This highly anticipated facelift has been spotted on numerous occasions, giving us a sneak peek of what to expect from the refreshed model.

Design:

With Kia Sharing teasers of the facelifted Seltos, it showcased the fascia in the first teaser, among other features. The India-spec Seltos facelift will retain the design of the global model with a revised fascia, including tweaked LED headlights and a radiator grille. A recent video shared on social media by the brand revealed that the 2023 Seltos will come equipped with a panoramic sunroof while also showcasing the new design of the alloys. Notably, there are revisions made at the rear as well, including a refreshed LED taillight with a connected LED light bar separated by the automaker's logo. The twin-exhaust setup was also seen in one of the teasers, adding to the style of the SUV.

Interior:

On the inside, it will get a dual-screen layout similar to the ones seen on the Carens, including the touchscreen infotainment system and digital cluster. With the upcoming safety norms, it is expected to debut with six airbags as standard. However, one of the major changes in the 2023 Seltos is the addition of Advanced Driver Assistant System Technology (ADAS). Lane keep assists and adaptive cruise control are expected to be among the safety features to be introduced in the SUV.

Engine Options:

In terms of engine options, expect the present 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines to be retained. The revised vehicle is also expected to receive the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine found in the Carens and other Hyundai products such as the Alcazar and Verna. All three engines are expected to have their own automatic gearbox, although it is unknown whether Kia will provide a definitive manual gearbox with any of the engines.

Price Expectation & Rivals:

In terms of pricing, the Kia Seltos in its current generation varies between Rs 10.89 lakh and Rs 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Seltos is expected to start at roughly Rs 11 lakh for the base model and go up to Rs 20 lakh for the top-of-the-line model. Once launched, it will recommence its rivalry with the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, and the upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross and Honda Elevate.