Kia Sonet Global Debut Live Updates: Specifications, Features, Images, Bookings

Like the Seltos, the Kia Sonet is also expected to be offered in both GT Line and Tech Line trims

The all-new Kia Sonet is making its global debut today, in India, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the event here. The Sonet is the newest entrant in the sub-4 metre SUV space, and the third model to come out of Kia Motors India's stable. We first saw the SUV as a pre-production concept at the Auto Expo 2020, and today we'll be seeing the final production model. While the new Kia Sonet is expected to go on sale in India in early September, bookings for the new subcompact SUV are likely to commence today.

The Kia Sonet will come with LED headlights with integrated LED daytime running lamps, and the signature Tiger Nose grille

It's already known that the Kia Sonet is built on the same platform as the Hyundai Venue, and the latter will also share its powertrains with its upcoming cousin. So, The Sonet will be offered in two petrol and one diesel engine option, which includes - a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel, and a 1.0-litre T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox, a DCT automatic and an all-new Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) unit.

The Kia Sonet will get a well-equipped cabin with a segemnt-first 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainmetn system with UVO Connect

Kia has already announced that the Sonet SUV will come with premium features like LED headlights with integrated LED daytime running lamps, the signature Tiger Nose grille, LED taillights, and sporty alloys. The Sonet will also come with a segment-best 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with UVO connected car tech.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The World Premiere of the Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV: