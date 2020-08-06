New Cars and Bikes in India
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far

The Kia Sonet subcompact SUV will make its global debut in India, on August 7, 2020. The SUV will be launched in early September, and here's everything else we know about the upcoming subcompact SUV.

The all-new Kia Sonet is slated to make its global debut in India, on August 7, 2020

Highlights

  • The Kia Sonet will make its official debut on August 7, 2020
  • The Kia Sonet will share its platform & powertrain options with the Venue
  • The Kia Sonet will be officially go on sale in India in September 2020

The production version of the long-anticipated Kia Sonet is all set to make its official debut tomorrow, on August 7, 2020. It's the latest subcompact SUV on the block, and it will be the entry point into the Kia family in India, which currently offers the Seltos compact SUV and the Carnival premium MPV. We first saw the pre-production concept version of the Sonet at the 2020 Auto Expo, and much recently Kia also shared a whole bunch of details regarding the SUV's design, styling and features. So, before the big unveil, here's everything we already know about the all-new Kia Sonet.

Also Read: Exclusive: Kia Sonet World Debut In India: Date Confirmed | Kia Sonet SUV: What To Expect

Kia Sonet

₹ 7 - 12 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Aug 2020

e6f8sej8

A pre-production concept model of the Kia Sonet was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

  1. Right of the bat, let us tell you that the Sonet is to Kia, what the Venue is to Hyundai. Both the based on the same platform and will share the same powertrains as well. So, the engine options will include the naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel motor and the 1.0-litre T-GDi turbo petrol engine. Transmission option will include a 6-speed manual, a DCT automatic and the new iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission).
  2. The Kia Sonet is expected to come in a total of seven variants categorised into Tech Line and GT Line trims, similar to the Seltos. While the former will come in four variants - HTE, HTK, HTX and HTX+, the GT Line option will be offered in three trims - GTK, GTX and GTX+.
    Also Read:  Kia Sonet: Top 5 Segment-First Features The Subcompact SUV Is Expected To Get
    7ug2m1no

    The Kia Sonet comes with a distinctive C-pillar with a quarter glass, and a curved rear windshield, and rugged rear bumper

  3. The Kia Sonet's Tech Line variants are likely to get the 1.2-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel engines, while the GT Line trims will get the 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol engine. Interestingly, recently Hyundai too introduced a Sport trim for the Venue, which is similar to the GT Line variants of the Sonet.

    Also Read: Kia Sonet Exterior And Interior Renderings Released Ahead Of Official Debut

  4. Kia has already confirmed that the new Sonet will come with LED headlights with LED daytime running lamps and LED taillamps. Furthermore, based on the several spy photos we have seen recently, the SUV will also get sporty alloy wheels, roof rails, beefy underbody and wheel arch claddings with faux skid plates, and sharp character lines. The GT Line trim will also get black exterior details with red accents.
    1titec6o

    The Kia Sonet will get a well-equipped cabin with a segemnt-first 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainmetn system with UVO Connect

  5. The cabin will feature a segment-first 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, which will also feature the UVO Connected Car tech. The instrument panel comes with a MID unit and separates digital read-out for the speedometer. Other features will include engine start/stop button, cruise control, automatic climate control, central armrest and more. It will come equipped with up to six airbags - including front, side and curtain airbags.
  6. The GT Line variants will get sportier styling with red exterior accents, all-black interior with red contrast stitching and a flat-bottom steering wheel, while the Tech Line trims will miss out on the red accents, and are likely to get a dual-tone black-beige interior and a round steering wheel.
    3oh9gnv8

    The upcoming Kia Sonet shares its platform and powertrains with the Hyundai Venue

  7. Bookings from the Kia Sonet are expected to start from tomorrow, after the SUV is unveiled, and some of the dealers we spoke to have told us that the booking amount could be up to ₹ 25,000. The official launch will happen in the first week of September.
    0 Comments

    Also Read: Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV's Bookings To Open On August 7

  8. Upon its launch the Kia Sonet will have to compete with its cousin, the Hyundai Venue, along with other strong players in the subcompact SUV space like - the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, and Ford EcoSport.

