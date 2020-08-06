Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far

The all-new Kia Sonet is slated to make its global debut in India, on August 7, 2020

The production version of the long-anticipated Kia Sonet is all set to make its official debut tomorrow, on August 7, 2020. It's the latest subcompact SUV on the block, and it will be the entry point into the Kia family in India, which currently offers the Seltos compact SUV and the Carnival premium MPV. We first saw the pre-production concept version of the Sonet at the 2020 Auto Expo, and much recently Kia also shared a whole bunch of details regarding the SUV's design, styling and features. So, before the big unveil, here's everything we already know about the all-new Kia Sonet.

A pre-production concept model of the Kia Sonet was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

