Kia Sonet: Top 5 Segment-First Features The Subcompact SUV Is Expected To Get

The Kia Sonet is expected to borrow a few segment-first features from the Seltos.

The Kia Sonet will make its global debut here in India on August 7. It is one of the highly anticipated launches of this year, foraying in the extremely popular subcompact SUV segment. Now the segment already has some of the bestselling models in the country and the Kia Sonet is a bit late to the party. Having said that, Kia has some tricks up its sleeve that should go a long way in helping the Sonet catch up. Manohar Bhatt, Head-Sales & Marketing- Kia Motors India had revealed on our Freewheeling with SVP webisode that the Sonet will be offered with some segment-first features, just like the Seltos. Here are the top-five segment-first features we expect it to borrow from the Seltos.

Also Read: Kia Sonet SUV: What To Expect

Kia Sonet ₹ 7 - 12 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Ventilated Seats

The Kia Sonet is expected to get ventilated seats at the front.

The Kia Seltos was the first model to offer ventilated seats in the compact SUV segment and the Sonet is likely to do the same in the subcompact SUV space. Just like the Seltos, the driver and front passenger seats could be ventilated with three level settings for air flow.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut

Bose Premium Surround Sound System

A detailed look at this picture will also help you notice the Bose logo on the front speaker and twitter mounted on the A-Pillar.

One of the spy shots of the Sonet has showed its interiors, in-turn revealing the Bose badging on its front door speakers. It's the same logo which we have seen on the Seltos and we expect it to be the same unit with five speakers, two twitters and a sub-woofer set up.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV's Bookings To Open On August 7

10.25-Inch HD Touchscreen

The Kia Sonet will get a well-equipped cabin with a segment-first 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system with UVO Connect.

As some of the spy shots and the teaser images reveal, the Kia. Sonet will offer the largest touchscreen in its segment. It's again the Seltos sourced 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and Kia's UVO connected car tech.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Exterior And Interior Renderings Released Ahead Of Official Debut

Integrated Air Purifier

While the Hyundai Venue too gets an air purifier, the Kia Sonet is expected to get smart air purifier that we have seen in the Seltos.

Ambient Lighting

The teaser image of the Sonet also gives away the ambient lighting inside its cabin. A detailed look at its teaser image will help you notice a blue ambient lighting in the door pocket of the Sonet.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.