Kia Syros World Premiere Tomorrow: What to Expect?

Kia is all set to unveil the Syros tomorrow, its latest SUV that will slot in between the Sonet and the bigger Seltos. Having been teased multiple times by the company in the follow-up to its debut, many details about the vehicle are already out. For starters, the vehicle will feature a ‘tallboy’ design, with styling cues in line with EVs from Kia such as the EV9 and EV5. The Syros, while similar in size to the Sonet, is expected to come with an even larger equipment list than the latter.

The Kia Syros will feature a ‘tallboy’ design

The design of the Syros will be vastly different from the Sonet and Seltos, featuring a boxier design than the others, with a flat roofline. The vehicle will come with sleek vertically stacked headlamps and split tail lamps. We understand that Kia has looked at the Carnival MPV interiors for inspiration while designing the Syros. It should come with 16-inch wheels as standard with the option of 17-inch wheels as well. The features list on the Syros will include a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, ventilated front seats, 360-degree view cameras, and possibly Level-1 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Reports also suggest that the Syros could also feature seat ventilation for the rear passengers.

The Kia Syros' interior is expected to be in line with the Carnival

On the powertrain front, the Syros is expected to get the same engine options as the Sonet. These include a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options will include both a six-speed manual and dual-clutch automatic.

Upon its debut, the Syros will compete with the likes of Maruti Brezza, Mahindra 3XO, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue.



