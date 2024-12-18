Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Norton Commando 961 Cafe RacerKawasaki Versys X-300Yamaha XSR155Hero XPulse 210Norton Commando 961 Sport
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Kia Syros World Premiere Tomorrow: What to Expect?

The Syros will slot in between the Sonet and the bigger Seltos, and be offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 18, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Kia will reveal the Syros in India tomorrow.
  • To feature a tallboy design.
  • Will come with more features than the Sonet.

Kia is all set to unveil the Syros tomorrow, its latest SUV that will slot in between the Sonet and the bigger Seltos. Having been teased multiple times by the company in the follow-up to its debut, many details about the vehicle are already out. For starters, the vehicle will feature a ‘tallboy’ design, with styling cues in line with EVs from Kia such as the EV9 and EV5. The Syros, while similar in size to the Sonet, is expected to come with an even larger equipment list than the latter. 

 

Also Read: Kia Syros SUV: Features, Engines And Transmissions You Can Expect
 

kia syros features engines transmissions to expect carandbike 1

The Kia Syros will feature a ‘tallboy’ design

 

The design of the Syros will be vastly different from the Sonet and Seltos, featuring a boxier design than the others, with a flat roofline. The vehicle will come with sleek vertically stacked headlamps and split tail lamps. We understand that Kia has looked at the Carnival MPV interiors for inspiration while designing the Syros. It should come with 16-inch wheels as standard with the option of 17-inch wheels as well. The features list on the Syros will include a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, ventilated front seats, 360-degree view cameras, and possibly Level-1 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Reports also suggest that the Syros could also feature seat ventilation for the rear passengers.

 

Also Read: Kia Syros Spied On Test Ahead Of World Premiere
 

Kia Syros 4

The Kia Syros' interior is expected to be in line with the Carnival

 

On the powertrain front, the Syros is expected to get the same engine options as the Sonet. These include a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options will include both a six-speed manual and dual-clutch automatic.  

 

Also Read: Kia Syros Interior Previewed In New Promo Video
 

Upon its debut, the Syros will compete with the likes of Maruti Brezza, Mahindra 3XO, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue.


 

# Kia India# Kia Syros# Kia Syros SUV# Kia Syros Launch# Kia Syros features# Kia Syros Interior# Kia Syros Design# Cars# Cover Story# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • With the change in calendar year, several carmakers have announced a price hike across their product line-up, which will be effective from January 1, 2025
    Cars, SUVs To Get Pricier From January 2025: Maruti, MG, Mahindra, Hyundai, And More Announce Price Hikes
  • Kia’s second SUV in the big sub-4m segment promises to be the most feature-rich of the lot.
    Kia Syros SUV: Features, Engines And Transmissions You Can Expect
  • Syros’ design looks to follow the brand’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy seen on the brand's recent EVs launched globally.
    New Kia Syros Teaser Reveals Exterior Design
  • Carmaker says that it has already delivered over 400 units of its flagship MPV within two months of its launch.
    Kia Carnival Waiting Period Extends To Over 6 Months; Received Over 3,000 Bookings
  • The Leapmotor B10 is built on the company’s LEAP 3.5 architecture, and is the first model in the company’s B-Series
    Leapmotor B10 Specifications Revealed In China

Latest News

  • The successor to the Ninja 1000SX, the Ninja 1100SX is offered in a single standard variant and one black/grey colour scheme.
    Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Launched In India At Rs 13.49 Lakh
  • The 1 lakh landmark vehicle to roll out from the brand’s Sri City manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh was the D-Max V-Cross model.
    Isuzu Motors India Achieves 1 Lakh Units Production Milestone
  • A total of 207 vehicles are affected, of which 176 units are of the Taycan and 31 units for the E-Tron GT duo.
    Porsche Taycan, Audi E-Tron GT Recalled In India Over Potential Battery Fire Risk
  • The Syros will slot in between the Sonet and the bigger Seltos, and be offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains
    Kia Syros World Premiere Tomorrow: What to Expect?
  • The Xpulse 200 Dakar Edition gets a silver paint scheme with Dakar graphics on the body.
    Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition Launched At Rs 1.67 Lakh
  • Honda and Nissan will also include Mitsubishi under the new umbrella which will help the Japanese carmakers to grow the EV business, especially when Chinese forces are in full swing.
    Honda And Nissan In Talks To Join Forces; New Conglomerate Will Focus On EVs
  • The 2 millionth vehicle to roll out was the brand’s highest-selling vehicle, the Ertiga MPV.
    Maruti Suzuki Sets New Record With Rollout Of 20 Lakh Vehicles In 1 Year
  • With the change in calendar year, several carmakers have announced a price hike across their product line-up, which will be effective from January 1, 2025
    Cars, SUVs To Get Pricier From January 2025: Maruti, MG, Mahindra, Hyundai, And More Announce Price Hikes
  • Audi had revealed back in July 2024 that the Brussels plant’s future was uncertain.
    End Of The Road For Q8 E-Tron? Audi Brussels Plant To Shut By Feb 28, 2025
  • Kia’s second SUV in the big sub-4m segment promises to be the most feature-rich of the lot.
    Kia Syros SUV: Features, Engines And Transmissions You Can Expect
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Kia Syros World Premiere Tomorrow: What to Expect?
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved