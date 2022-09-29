Libya Fuel Blast Injures 17

A fuel tank exploded in a massive blast in the southern Libyan city of Sebha late, injuring 17 people, the health ministry said in a statement.
authorBy Reuters
30-Sep-22 04:03 AM IST
Libya Fuel Blast Injures 17 banner

A fuel tank exploded in a massive blast in the southern Libyan city of Sebha late on Tuesday, injuring 17 people, the health ministry said in a statement.

The fire caused by the explosion was brought under control, witnesses said.

The blast comes weeks after a fuel tanker blast in another southern Libya city killed several people and injured dozens. 
 

Related Articles
Index Inclusion May Fuel Only Short Term Gains In Indian Rupee, Bonds - DBS
Index Inclusion May Fuel Only Short Term Gains In Indian Rupee, Bonds - DBS
1 hour ago
Rear Seatbelts Will Be Mandatory: Nitin Gadkari
Rear Seatbelts Will Be Mandatory: Nitin Gadkari
22 days ago
Tips To Improve Your Car's Fuel Economy
Tips To Improve Your Car's Fuel Economy
4 months ago
India's Fuel Sales Moderate In April, Fall By 4% Month-On-Month
India's Fuel Sales Moderate In April, Fall By 4% Month-On-Month
4 months ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

What would you consider before buying an electric scooter?