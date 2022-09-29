Libya Fuel Blast Injures 17
A fuel tank exploded in a massive blast in the southern Libyan city of Sebha late on Tuesday, injuring 17 people, the health ministry said in a statement.
The fire caused by the explosion was brought under control, witnesses said.
The blast comes weeks after a fuel tanker blast in another southern Libya city killed several people and injured dozens.
