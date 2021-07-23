Mahindra Bolero Neo: Top 5 Rivals

The Mahindra Bolero Neo name is the newest addition to the subcompact SUV segment, however, the SUV itself is not new. Yes, essentially it is the facelifted TUV300, and Mahindra is probably looking at taking advantage of the popularity the Bolero brand has managed to achieve over the last two decades. It's gets the same 1.5-litre mHawk100 diesel engine that came with the TUV300, and it is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Prices for the new offering start at Rs. 8.48 lakh for the N4 variant, going up to Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom India, introductory) for the N10 variant. Here are 5 SUVs that will rival the new Bolero Neo.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is one of the best-selling SUVs in India. While the Bolero Neo is a diesel-only car, its rival Vitara Brezza is a petrol-only SUV. Maruti offers the SUV with a 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder petrol motor that's mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic torque converter unit. The SUV is priced in the range of Rs. 7.51 lakh to Rs. 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Ford EcoSport

The Ford EcoSport was the SUV that popularised the subcompact SUV segment in India and it's still one of the nicer options in the market. Unlike the Bolero Neo, it's offered in both petrol and diesel choices and comes with 1.5-litre 3-cylinder petrol and a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission options. The SUV is priced between Rs. 8.19 lakh to Rs. 11.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata Nexon

The Nexon Subcompact SUV is one of the safer SUVs in the segment, holding a 5-Star safety rating from Global NCAP. The SUV comes in both petrol and diesel engine options - a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol three-cylinder motor and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder oil burner. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT. Prices of the Nexon start at Rs. 7.19 lakh, going up to Rs. 13.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue is one of the more popular models in the subcompact SUV space. The SUV comes with a bold design and offers a high-quality fit and finish, with smart features, including connected car tech. It's powered by a 1.2 naturally aspirated petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. In terms of pricing, the Hyundai Venue is priced between Rs. 6.92 lakh and Rs. 11.78 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet is one of the best-selling SUVs in the sub-4-metre segment. Like the Venue, the Sonet too is offered in 3 powertrain options - a 1.2 naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.0-litre turbocharged T-GDI petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel, and 5 transmission choices. Prices of the SUV starts at Rs. 6.79 lakh, going up to Rs. 13.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).