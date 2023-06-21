Mahindra Defense Systems Starts Deliveries Of Armado Armoured LSV

Mahindra Defense Systems recently showcased the Armado Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle (ALSV) during a flag-off ceremony. This specialised vehicle has been exclusively designed and developed for the Indian armed forces as part of a major contract in 2021.

The Armado ALSV is specifically engineered to carry out various critical operations such as counter-terrorism, reconnaissance missions, patrolling in high-intensity areas, and raiding in open and desert terrains. It is also well-suited for special forces operations, quick reaction teams, conventional warfare, border security patrolling, and weapon carrying.

The Armado ALSV can accommodate up to six people, including the driver. It has ballistic protection up to B7 level and STANAG Level 2. It gives protection against armoured piercing rifles, Stanag Level II protection ensures grenade and mine blast threats and high-powered artillery of up to 115 mm at 80 m. Furthermore, it has a load-carrying capacity of up to 1,000 kg.

Under the hood of the ALSV is a 3.2-litre diesel engine, which generates an output of 215 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The engine is capable of running on NATO-grade diesel fuel and can achieve a top speed of over 120 kmph, accelerating from 0 to 60 kmph in 12 seconds.

The Armado ALSV is equipped with Bilstein independent suspension for optimal performance across all four wheels. It features 318/80-R17 tires that can operate without air or withstand punctures for up to 50 km. Additionally, the vehicle incorporates a centralised tyre inflation system and also has power steering. Notably, the Armado ALSV offers the flexibility of both left-hand drive and right-hand drive configurations.



It is equipped with a range of advanced features, including a public address (PA) system, GPS navigation, automatic grenade launcher, electric winch, and HF/UHF/VHF radio. Moreover, the Armado ALSV features a self-cleaning-type exhaust scavenging and air filtration system, making it suitable for deployment in extremely dusty climates.