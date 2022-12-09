  • Home
  • News
  • Mahindra Design Wins Best Branding Team Award At CDN People Awards

Mahindra Design Wins Best Branding Team Award At CDN People Awards

Mahindra Design was nominated in four categories, including Best Exterior Design Team, Best Interior Design Team, Best CMF Team, and the winning category, Best Branding Team.
authorBy Carandbike Team
1 mins read
09-Dec-22 03:42 PM IST
Mahindra Design Wins Best Branding Team Award At CDN People Awards banner

Mahindra Design has won the Best Branding Team Award At CDN People Awards. Mahindra Design was nominated in four categories, including Best Exterior Design Team, Best Interior Design Team, Best CMF Team, and the winning category, Best Branding Team. “At the core of this award, is strong messaging, graphic design and story combining to tell a compelling brand story that encapsulates the values of the OEM”, Car Design News (CDN) stated.

As for the other categories in which Mahindra Design was nominated, the Best Exterior Design Team award was won by Polestar, Best Interior Design Team award was won by Volvo, and the Best CMF team award was shared by Land Rover Defender Team, and Range Rover Team.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Mahindra In Talks To Raise Up To Rs. 4,000 Crore For EV Push - Report
Mahindra In Talks To Raise Up To Rs. 4,000 Crore For EV Push - Report
8 days ago
Canadian Pension Fund OTPP To Buy 30% Stake In India's Mahindra Renewables Assets
Canadian Pension Fund OTPP To Buy 30% Stake In India's Mahindra Renewables Assets
8 days ago
Indian Ace Racer Jehan Daruvala Joins Mahindra Racing Formula E Team As A Reserve Driver
Indian Ace Racer Jehan Daruvala Joins Mahindra Racing Formula E Team As A Reserve Driver
8 days ago
Mahindra XUV400 EV Likely To Be Offered In Three Variants
Mahindra XUV400 EV Likely To Be Offered In Three Variants
15 days ago

Top Festive Picks

Under ₹6 Lakh
Between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Above ₹18 Lakh

Mahindra Cars

View All

Question Of The Day

Should all carmakers offer a CNG option?

Top trending

1Mahindra XUV400
Mahindra XUV400
2BYD Atto 3 EV
BYD Atto 3 EV
Used Cars by lifestyle
line