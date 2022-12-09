Mahindra Design Wins Best Branding Team Award At CDN People Awards

Mahindra Design has won the Best Branding Team Award At CDN People Awards. Mahindra Design was nominated in four categories, including Best Exterior Design Team, Best Interior Design Team, Best CMF Team, and the winning category, Best Branding Team. “At the core of this award, is strong messaging, graphic design and story combining to tell a compelling brand story that encapsulates the values of the OEM”, Car Design News (CDN) stated.

As for the other categories in which Mahindra Design was nominated, the Best Exterior Design Team award was won by Polestar, Best Interior Design Team award was won by Volvo, and the Best CMF team award was shared by Land Rover Defender Team, and Range Rover Team.