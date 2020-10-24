New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Mahindra First Choice Wheels Opens 50 Dealerships In A Single Day

In an industry-first initiative, Mahindra First Choice Wheels has opened 50 used car dealerships in a single day with the new outlets spread across major metros and smaller cities as the company aims to expand its presence pan India.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Published:
eye
0  Views
Mahindra First Choice Wheels aims to expand its dealer network to over 1100 outlets by year-end expand View Photos
Mahindra First Choice Wheels aims to expand its dealer network to over 1100 outlets by year-end

Highlights

  • The launch of 50 outlets is a landmark for Mahindra First Choice Wheels
  • The opening of 50 dealerships in a single day is an industry-first event
  • The growth of the organised used car business is only set to rise

Mahindra First Choice Wheels Limited (MFCWL) has inaugurated 50 new used car dealerships across the country in a single day. The Mahindra Group company opened the new outlets virtually and is the first-ever such expansion of stores in the used car business. The company previously inaugurated 34 franchisees in a single day in June this year and the addition of 50 new outlets was achieved in a record 100 days. The new Mahindra First Choice stores will see the brand expand its presence in Tier II and Tier III markets, and happens at a time when the demand for personal mobility is on the rise in the wake of COVID-19.

Also Read: Mahindra First Choice Wheels To Expand Network With 50 New Dealerships On October 24

Speaking at the virtual launch event, Ashutosh Pandey - CEO, Mahindra First Choice Wheels said, "It feels a great moment of pride to be sitting here after we did the Super 30 and now we are back with Super 50. We are actually launching 50 new dealerships in one day. It's a tremendous moment of pride." 

vb2bf69o

The 50 new dealerships were inaugurated virtually in the presence of Mahindra First Choice Wheels senior management

Speaking to the new dealers at the launch event, VS Parthasarthy - President, Mobility Services Sector, Mahindra Group said, " With the First Choice dealers, Mahindra Group and the MFCW business come together. They will create this magic which will make out vision come true. There is immense potential in this market and we are only scratching the surface. This is the right business and you are partnering with the right growth story in the form of First Choice Wheels. Together, we will create the biggest used two-wheeler, four-wheeler and many wheeler companies. Congratulations to the dealerships that are getting launched today."

Newsbeep

The new MFCWL pre-owned car showrooms at located Delhi, Kolkata, Navi Mumbai, Chennai, Chandigarh, Patna, among other cities. The milestone also speaks volumes about the potential of the used car business that remains unorganised for the largest part across the country. More so, as the auto sector is still recovering from the slowdown last fiscal followed by the impact of the pandemic that's severely affected manufacturing and sales. However, growth is a welcome sign that shows the recovery is on track. MFCWL plans to expand its total dealership network to 1100 outlets by the end of the year.

Also Read: Mahindra First Choice Wheels Launches 34 New Used Car Stores In One Day

dp5e2eh8

The new dealerships will be adopting a phigital (Physical + Digital) approach as customers choose a contactless experience for the sale and purchase of used cars

Mahindra First Choice Wheels commenced operations in 2008 and has been a dominant player in the used car business. The company manages to do over five million price checks annually, and is India's largest online auctioneer with four lakh vehicles auctioned online in 2019. MFCWL conducted two million vehicle inspections in the FY2019 and also has the largest network of vehicle stockyards that currently stands at 950 and growing. All cars sold by Mahindra First Choice undergo a 118 point check before being sold.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Tata Motors Achieves New Milestone Of Producing 4 Million Passenger Vehicles
Tata Motors Achieves New Milestone Of Producing 4 Million Passenger Vehicles
Meet Torsus Praetorian A Heavy-Duty Off-Road School Bus
Meet Torsus Praetorian A Heavy-Duty Off-Road School Bus
VW I.D.3 EV Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
VW I.D.3 EV Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
Hyundai i20 N Revealed For European Markets
Hyundai i20 N Revealed For European Markets
Hyundai Xcent Subcompact Sedan Removed From India Website
Hyundai Xcent Subcompact Sedan Removed From India Website
Tata Motors To Supply Ace Gold LCVs To Andhra Pradesh Government
Tata Motors To Supply Ace Gold LCVs To Andhra Pradesh Government
Mahindra First Choice Wheels Opens 50 Dealerships In A Single Day
Mahindra First Choice Wheels Opens 50 Dealerships In A Single Day
Tata Motors Achieves New Milestone Of Producing 4 Million Passenger Vehicles
Tata Motors Achieves New Milestone Of Producing 4 Million Passenger Vehicles
Meet Torsus Praetorian A Heavy-Duty Off-Road School Bus
Meet Torsus Praetorian A Heavy-Duty Off-Road School Bus
VW I.D.3 EV Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
VW I.D.3 EV Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
Hyundai i20 N Revealed For European Markets
Hyundai i20 N Revealed For European Markets
European Recovery Helps Cushion Renault's Sales
European Recovery Helps Cushion Renault's Sales
China's Carmakers Seek More Government Support For Smart Car Supply Chain
China's Carmakers Seek More Government Support For Smart Car Supply Chain
Hyundai Xcent Subcompact Sedan Removed From India Website
Hyundai Xcent Subcompact Sedan Removed From India Website
India's Refinery Processing Limps To Six-Month Peak
India's Refinery Processing Limps To Six-Month Peak
Tata Motors Bags Order To Supply Ace Gold LCVs To Andhra Pradesh Government For Doorstep Deliveries
Tata Motors Bags Order To Supply Ace Gold LCVs To Andhra Pradesh Government For Doorstep Deliveries
Mahindra First Choice Wheels To Expand Network With 50 New Dealerships On October 24
Mahindra First Choice Wheels To Expand Network With 50 New Dealerships On October 24
Toto Wolffe Is Against Converting Nordschleife For F1
Toto Wolffe Is Against Converting Nordschleife For F1
Tesla Crushes Q3 2020 Earnings With $800 Million Profit 
Tesla Crushes Q3 2020 Earnings With $800 Million Profit 
Coronavirus Pandemic Dents Auto Exports; Domestic Sales Get Back On The Growth Trajectory
Coronavirus Pandemic Dents Auto Exports; Domestic Sales Get Back On The Growth Trajectory
MotoGP: Takaaki Nakagami Renews Deal With Honda Racing Corporation For 2 Years
MotoGP: Takaaki Nakagami Renews Deal With Honda Racing Corporation For 2 Years
Meet Torsus Praetorian A Heavy-Duty Off-Road School Bus
Meet Torsus Praetorian A Heavy-Duty Off-Road School Bus
VW I.D.3 EV Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
VW I.D.3 EV Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Bugatti's New Teaser Showcasing X-Shaped Taillights Hints At A New Model
Bugatti's New Teaser Showcasing X-Shaped Taillights Hints At A New Model
Hyundai Xcent Subcompact Sedan Removed From India Website
Hyundai Xcent Subcompact Sedan Removed From India Website

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

SUV, 13 Kmpl
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Price Starts
₹ 6.51 - 7.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,516 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra Scorpio

SUV, 15.37 Kmpl
Mahindra Scorpio
Price Starts
₹ 12.4 - 16 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 25,740 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra Bolero Camper

SUV, 13.9 Kmpl
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Price Starts
₹ 7.35 - 7.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,252 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra XUV300

SUV, 17 - 20 Kmpl
Mahindra XUV300
Price Starts
₹ 7.95 - 12.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 16,503 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra Bolero

SUV, 16 Kmpl
Mahindra Bolero
Price Starts
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 16,120 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra XUV500

SUV, 13.6 Kmpl
Mahindra XUV500
Price Starts
₹ 13.58 - 19.31 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 28,190 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra TUV300

SUV, 18.5 Kmpl
Mahindra TUV300
Price Starts
₹ 8.54 - 10.55 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,734 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra Supro

MUV, 23.5 Kmpl
Mahindra Supro
Price Starts
₹ 5.29 - 5.86 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,977 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

SUV, 17.45 Kmpl
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Price Starts
₹ 5.54 - 7.16 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,507 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up

SUV, 13 Kmpl
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Price Starts
₹ 6.39 - 6.79 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,267 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra Marazzo

SUV, 17.6 Kmpl
Mahindra Marazzo
Price Starts
₹ 11.25 - 13.51 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 23,353 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra e-Verito

Sedan, 140 Km/Full Charge
Mahindra e-Verito
Price Starts
₹ 10.11 - 10.47 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,987 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra Xylo

MUV, 14 - 15 Kmpl
Mahindra Xylo
Price Starts
₹ 9.17 - 12 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 19,043 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra Alturas G4

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
Mahindra Alturas G4
Price Starts
₹ 28.69 - 31.69 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 59,556 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra e2oPlus

Hatchback, 99.9 Km/Full Charge
Mahindra e2oPlus
Price Starts
₹ 7.57 - 8.33 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,723 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

SUV, 17 Kmpl
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Price Starts
₹ 9.93 - 11.42 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,608 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra Verito

Sedan, 21 Kmpl
Mahindra Verito
Price Starts
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,535 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra NuvoSport

SUV, 17.5 Kmpl
Mahindra NuvoSport
Price Starts
₹ 7.77 - 10.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 16,134 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra Verito Vibe

Sedan, 20.8 Kmpl
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Price Starts
₹ 6.58 - 7.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,651 9% / 5 yrs
Mahindra Thar Bookings, Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition, Renault Offers
02:52
Mahindra Thar Bookings, Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition, Renault Offers
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Oct-20 09:23 PM IST
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
18:36
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 11-Oct-20 07:31 AM IST
Interview With The Winner Of The Mahindra Thar#1
05:30
Interview With The Winner Of The Mahindra Thar#1
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Oct-20 09:43 PM IST
Mahindra Thar Bookings, MG Gloster Launch Date, Vitara Brezza Sales
03:10
Mahindra Thar Bookings, MG Gloster Launch Date, Vitara Brezza Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Oct-20 08:38 PM IST
Exclusive: 2020 Mahindra Thar Accessory Kits
07:12
Exclusive: 2020 Mahindra Thar Accessory Kits
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Oct-20 07:38 PM IST
Sponsored: 2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessories Revealed
04:04
Sponsored: 2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessories Revealed
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Oct-20 04:19 PM IST
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Prices, Tesla India Launch, 2020 BMW G 310 GS
03:24
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Prices, Tesla India Launch, 2020 BMW G 310 GS
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Oct-20 06:06 PM IST
Renault Duster Turbo Petrol, Mahindra Thar: Old Vs New
17:34
Renault Duster Turbo Petrol, Mahindra Thar: Old Vs New
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 20-Sep-20 06:46 PM IST
Ather Delhi Deliveries, Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6, Mahindra XUV500 AT
03:56
Ather Delhi Deliveries, Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6, Mahindra XUV500 AT
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Sep-20 06:11 PM IST
2020 Mahindra Thar Comprehensive Review
18:48
2020 Mahindra Thar Comprehensive Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 29-Aug-20 07:13 PM IST
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar Without Roof
Mahindra Thar Without Roof
Mahindra Thar With Roof
Mahindra Thar With Roof
Scorpio Front Side Profile
Scorpio Front Side Profile
Scorpio Front Profile
Scorpio Front Profile
Scorpio Front Grille
Scorpio Front Grille
Bolero Camper Frontviewjpgv2019 06 21
Bolero Camper Frontviewjpgv2019 06 21
Bolero Camper Stylejpgv2019 06 21
Bolero Camper Stylejpgv2019 06 21
Mahindra Xuv300floating Roof Design
Mahindra Xuv300floating Roof Design
Striking Led Drls
Striking Led Drls
Xuv 300 Aggressivechrome Front Grill
Xuv 300 Aggressivechrome Front Grill
Mahindra Bolero Grill
Mahindra Bolero Grill
Mahindra Bolero X Sharped Bumper
Mahindra Bolero X Sharped Bumper
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
New Design Sporty Metallic Grey Spoke Alloy Wheels
New Design Sporty Metallic Grey Spoke Alloy Wheels
New Dynamic X Type Spare Wheel Cover
New Dynamic X Type Spare Wheel Cover
New Muscular Piano Black Front Grille
New Muscular Piano Black Front Grille
Mahindra Supro Side Front
Mahindra Supro Side Front
Mahindra Supro Front
Mahindra Supro Front
Mahindra Supro Rear
Mahindra Supro Rear
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 11
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 11
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 1
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 1
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 8
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 8
Marazzo Exterier Premium Chrome
Marazzo Exterier Premium Chrome
Marazzo Exterier Alloy Wheels
Marazzo Exterier Alloy Wheels
Marazzo Exterier Entry Assist Lamps
Marazzo Exterier Entry Assist Lamps
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Meet Torsus Praetorian A Heavy-Duty Off-Road School Bus
Meet Torsus Praetorian A Heavy-Duty Off-Road School Bus
VW I.D.3 EV Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
VW I.D.3 EV Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Bugatti's New Teaser Showcasing X-Shaped Taillights Hints At A New Model
Bugatti's New Teaser Showcasing X-Shaped Taillights Hints At A New Model
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities