Mahindra First Choice Wheels To Expand Network With 50 New Dealerships October 24

All the 50 new Mahindra First Choice dealerships will be inaugurated on October 24, 2020

Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd (MFCWL), the multi-brand used-car subsidiary of the Mahindra Group, will be inaugurating 50 new dealerships in a single day. The company plans to open the new showrooms on October 24, 2020, and strengthen the brand's pan India presence further. The 50 new pre-owned stores will be located in major metros as well smaller cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Navi Mumbai, Chennai, Chandigarh, Patna, and many more. This is the second such moment for the brand this year, wherein it has opened multiple outlets in single day.

Also Read: Mahindra First Choice Wheels Launches 34 New Used Car Stores In One Day

The 50 new outlets will be inaugurated in a single day by Mahindra First Choice Wheels. Digitally of course!

Speaking on the launch of the new stores, Ashutosh Pandey - CEO, Mahindra First Choice Wheels said, 'It is a proud moment for me to see the launch of 50 stores, all on one day. While it definitely shows the potential of used cars in the post-COVID world, what is even more revealing is that customers are seeking trust during their car purchase journey. A partnership of Mahindra brand and local expertise of franchisee partners make a perfect combination to effectively organise the market and serve customers the best."

MFCWL had previously inaugurated 34 stores in a single day on June 30, 2020. The company's fast growth comes along the lines of the need for organised players in the used car sector and the rising need for personal mobility in the post COVID-19 era. The company further says that it plans to expand its total dealership network to about 1100 outlets by the end of the year.

Also Read: Exclusive: Mahindra First Choice Wheels Launches Automart; Hyderabad's Largest Used Car Dealership

Mahindra First Choice recently inaugurated Automart in Hyderabad, the city's largest used car dealership

MFCWL has seen strong growth in Tier II and Tier III cities in recent times, espcially with smaller cities bouncing back faster from the pandemic. No wonder then, these cities and towns are an integral part of the company's expansion plan in the times to come. Organised players not only bring more transparency to the process of a vehicle purchase for the customer, but also help build trust. All cars sold by Mahindra First Choice undergo a 118 point check before being sold.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.