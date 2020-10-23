New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Mahindra First Choice Wheels To Expand Network With 50 New Dealerships October 24

Mahindra First Choice Wheels will be open 50 pre-owned car dealerships in a single day with the new outlets spread across major metros and smaller cities as the demand for used cars is on the rise.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Published:
eye
0  Views
All the 50 new Mahindra First Choice dealerships will be inaugurated on October 24, 2020 expand View Photos
All the 50 new Mahindra First Choice dealerships will be inaugurated on October 24, 2020

Highlights

  • Mahindra First Choice Wheels will open 50 new dealerships on October 24
  • The new outlets are spread in major metros as well as smaller cities
  • All used cars sold by Mahindra First Chhttpoice undergo a 118 point check

Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd (MFCWL), the multi-brand used-car subsidiary of the Mahindra Group, will be inaugurating 50 new dealerships in a single day. The company plans to open the new showrooms on October 24, 2020, and strengthen the brand's pan India presence further. The 50 new pre-owned stores will be located in major metros as well smaller cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Navi Mumbai, Chennai, Chandigarh, Patna, and many more. This is the second such moment for the brand this year, wherein it has opened multiple outlets in single day.

Also Read: Mahindra First Choice Wheels Launches 34 New Used Car Stores In One Day

mahindra first choice main

The 50 new outlets will be inaugurated in a single day by Mahindra First Choice Wheels. Digitally of course!

Speaking on the launch of the new stores, Ashutosh Pandey - CEO, Mahindra First Choice Wheels said, 'It is a proud moment for me to see the launch of 50 stores, all on one day. While it definitely shows the potential of used cars in the post-COVID world, what is even more revealing is that customers are seeking trust during their car purchase journey. A partnership of Mahindra brand and local expertise of franchisee partners make a perfect combination to effectively organise the market and serve customers the best."

Newsbeep

MFCWL had previously inaugurated 34 stores in a single day on June 30, 2020. The company's fast growth comes along the lines of the need for organised players in the used car sector and the rising need for personal mobility in the post COVID-19 era. The company further says that it plans to expand its total dealership network to about 1100 outlets by the end of the year.

Also Read: Exclusive: Mahindra First Choice Wheels Launches Automart; Hyderabad's Largest Used Car Dealership

bn2sdk58

Mahindra First Choice recently inaugurated Automart in Hyderabad, the city's largest used car dealership

0 Comments

MFCWL has seen strong growth in Tier II and Tier III cities in recent times, espcially with smaller cities bouncing back faster from the pandemic. No wonder then, these cities and towns are an integral part of the company's expansion plan in the times to come. Organised players not only bring more transparency to the process of a vehicle purchase for the customer, but also help build trust. All cars sold by Mahindra First Choice undergo a 118 point check before being sold.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
Tesla Being Courted To Invest By Multiple States In India
Tesla Being Courted To Invest By Multiple States In India
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Bugatti's New Teaser Showcasing X-Shaped Taillights Hints At A New Model
Bugatti's New Teaser Showcasing X-Shaped Taillights Hints At A New Model
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Date Revealed
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Date Revealed
Ashok Leyland Launches Boss BS6 ICV Range; Prices Start At Rs. 18 Lakh
Ashok Leyland Launches Boss BS6 ICV Range; Prices Start At Rs. 18 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice Wheels To Expand Network With 50 New Dealerships October 24
Mahindra First Choice Wheels To Expand Network With 50 New Dealerships October 24
Toto Wolffe Is Against Converting Nordschleife For F1
Toto Wolffe Is Against Converting Nordschleife For F1
Tesla Crushes Q3 2020 Earnings With $800 Million Profit 
Tesla Crushes Q3 2020 Earnings With $800 Million Profit 
Coronavirus Pandemic Dents Auto Exports; Domestic Sales Get Back On The Growth Trajectory
Coronavirus Pandemic Dents Auto Exports; Domestic Sales Get Back On The Growth Trajectory
MotoGP: Takaaki Nakagami Renews Deal With Honda Racing Corporation For 2 Years
MotoGP: Takaaki Nakagami Renews Deal With Honda Racing Corporation For 2 Years
Tesla Fires The Man Behind Its GigaFactories 
Tesla Fires The Man Behind Its GigaFactories 
Lewis Hamilton Criticises Vitaly Petrov’s Appointment As F1 Stewart 
Lewis Hamilton Criticises Vitaly Petrov’s Appointment As F1 Stewart 
European Recovery Helps Cushion Renault's Sales
European Recovery Helps Cushion Renault's Sales
Mercedes F1 To Not Run DAS For Portugal Practice To Prepare For 2021
Mercedes F1 To Not Run DAS For Portugal Practice To Prepare For 2021
Tesla Being Courted To Invest By Multiple States In India
Tesla Being Courted To Invest By Multiple States In India
Auto Start-ups Chasing Tesla Race Past Red Flags To Go Public
Auto Start-ups Chasing Tesla Race Past Red Flags To Go Public
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Export Of SP125 Motorcycle To Europe
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Daimler Lifts 2020 Profit Outlook As Mercedes-Benz Margins Rebound
Daimler Lifts 2020 Profit Outlook As Mercedes-Benz Margins Rebound
Tesla's Release Of New 'Self-Driving' Software Closely Watched By U.S. Regulator
Tesla's Release Of New 'Self-Driving' Software Closely Watched By U.S. Regulator
Tesla Being Courted To Invest By Multiple States In India
Tesla Being Courted To Invest By Multiple States In India
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Hero Electric Nyx-HX Commercial Electric Scooter Launched With A Range Of 210 Km
Hero Electric Nyx-HX Commercial Electric Scooter Launched With A Range Of 210 Km
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Next Month
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Next Month
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

SUV, 13 Kmpl
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Price Starts
₹ 6.51 - 7.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,516 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra Scorpio

SUV, 15.37 Kmpl
Mahindra Scorpio
Price Starts
₹ 12.4 - 16 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 25,740 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra XUV300

SUV, 17 - 20 Kmpl
Mahindra XUV300
Price Starts
₹ 7.95 - 12.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 16,503 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra Bolero Camper

SUV, 13.9 Kmpl
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Price Starts
₹ 7.35 - 7.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,252 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra TUV300

SUV, 18.5 Kmpl
Mahindra TUV300
Price Starts
₹ 8.54 - 10.55 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,734 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra XUV500

SUV, 13.6 Kmpl
Mahindra XUV500
Price Starts
₹ 13.58 - 19.31 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 28,190 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra Bolero

SUV, 16 Kmpl
Mahindra Bolero
Price Starts
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 16,120 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

SUV, 17.45 Kmpl
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Price Starts
₹ 5.54 - 7.16 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,507 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra Supro

MUV, 23.5 Kmpl
Mahindra Supro
Price Starts
₹ 5.29 - 5.86 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,977 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up

SUV, 13 Kmpl
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Price Starts
₹ 6.39 - 6.79 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,267 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra Marazzo

SUV, 17.6 Kmpl
Mahindra Marazzo
Price Starts
₹ 11.25 - 13.51 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 23,353 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra e-Verito

Sedan, 140 Km/Full Charge
Mahindra e-Verito
Price Starts
₹ 10.11 - 10.47 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,987 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra Xylo

MUV, 14 - 15 Kmpl
Mahindra Xylo
Price Starts
₹ 9.17 - 12 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 19,043 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra Alturas G4

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
Mahindra Alturas G4
Price Starts
₹ 28.69 - 31.69 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 59,556 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra e2oPlus

Hatchback, 99.9 Km/Full Charge
Mahindra e2oPlus
Price Starts
₹ 7.57 - 8.33 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,723 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

SUV, 17 Kmpl
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Price Starts
₹ 9.93 - 11.42 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,608 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra Verito

Sedan, 21 Kmpl
Mahindra Verito
Price Starts
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,535 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra NuvoSport

SUV, 17.5 Kmpl
Mahindra NuvoSport
Price Starts
₹ 7.77 - 10.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 16,134 9% / 5 yrs

Mahindra Verito Vibe

Sedan, 20.8 Kmpl
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Price Starts
₹ 6.58 - 7.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,651 9% / 5 yrs
Mahindra Thar Bookings, Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition, Renault Offers
02:52
Mahindra Thar Bookings, Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition, Renault Offers
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Oct-20 09:23 PM IST
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
18:36
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 11-Oct-20 07:31 AM IST
Interview With The Winner Of The Mahindra Thar#1
05:30
Interview With The Winner Of The Mahindra Thar#1
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Oct-20 09:43 PM IST
Mahindra Thar Bookings, MG Gloster Launch Date, Vitara Brezza Sales
03:10
Mahindra Thar Bookings, MG Gloster Launch Date, Vitara Brezza Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Oct-20 08:38 PM IST
Exclusive: 2020 Mahindra Thar Accessory Kits
07:12
Exclusive: 2020 Mahindra Thar Accessory Kits
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Oct-20 07:38 PM IST
Sponsored: 2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessories Revealed
04:04
Sponsored: 2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessories Revealed
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Oct-20 04:19 PM IST
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Prices, Tesla India Launch, 2020 BMW G 310 GS
03:24
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Prices, Tesla India Launch, 2020 BMW G 310 GS
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Oct-20 06:06 PM IST
Renault Duster Turbo Petrol, Mahindra Thar: Old Vs New
17:34
Renault Duster Turbo Petrol, Mahindra Thar: Old Vs New
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 20-Sep-20 06:46 PM IST
Ather Delhi Deliveries, Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6, Mahindra XUV500 AT
03:56
Ather Delhi Deliveries, Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6, Mahindra XUV500 AT
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Sep-20 06:11 PM IST
2020 Mahindra Thar Comprehensive Review
18:48
2020 Mahindra Thar Comprehensive Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 29-Aug-20 07:13 PM IST
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar Without Roof
Mahindra Thar Without Roof
Mahindra Thar With Roof
Mahindra Thar With Roof
Scorpio Front Side Profile
Scorpio Front Side Profile
Scorpio Front Profile
Scorpio Front Profile
Scorpio Front Grille
Scorpio Front Grille
Bolero Camper Frontviewjpgv2019 06 21
Bolero Camper Frontviewjpgv2019 06 21
Bolero Camper Stylejpgv2019 06 21
Bolero Camper Stylejpgv2019 06 21
Mahindra Xuv300floating Roof Design
Mahindra Xuv300floating Roof Design
Striking Led Drls
Striking Led Drls
Xuv 300 Aggressivechrome Front Grill
Xuv 300 Aggressivechrome Front Grill
New Design Sporty Metallic Grey Spoke Alloy Wheels
New Design Sporty Metallic Grey Spoke Alloy Wheels
New Dynamic X Type Spare Wheel Cover
New Dynamic X Type Spare Wheel Cover
New Muscular Piano Black Front Grille
New Muscular Piano Black Front Grille
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
Mahindra Bolero Grill
Mahindra Bolero Grill
Mahindra Bolero X Sharped Bumper
Mahindra Bolero X Sharped Bumper
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 11
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 11
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 1
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 1
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 8
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 8
Mahindra Supro Side Front
Mahindra Supro Side Front
Mahindra Supro Front
Mahindra Supro Front
Mahindra Supro Rear
Mahindra Supro Rear
Marazzo Exterier Premium Chrome
Marazzo Exterier Premium Chrome
Marazzo Exterier Alloy Wheels
Marazzo Exterier Alloy Wheels
Marazzo Exterier Entry Assist Lamps
Marazzo Exterier Entry Assist Lamps
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Tesla Being Courted To Invest By Multiple States In India
Tesla Being Courted To Invest By Multiple States In India
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Hero Electric Nyx-HX Commercial Electric Scooter Launched With A Range Of 210 Km
Hero Electric Nyx-HX Commercial Electric Scooter Launched With A Range Of 210 Km
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Next Month
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Next Month
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities