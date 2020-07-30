After dropping multiple teasers online, Mahindra Two-Wheelers has revealed prices for the Mojo 300 ABS BS6 in the country. The 2020 Mahindra Mojo BS6 is priced at ₹ 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India), nearly ₹ 10,000 more expensive than the BS4 version. The model was pulled off the shelves in April this year following the industry's transition to the new emission regulations but makes a comeback with four new colour options and a cleaner engine. There are no cosmetic updates to the motorcycle though. Bookings for the BS6 Mojo 300 commenced last week for a token amount of ₹ 5,000 at the brand's dealer outlets. Deliveries for the motorcycle will commence in a few days.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS BS6 Bookings Begin For ₹ 5,000

Mahindra Mojo 1.5 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Bookings for the 2020 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS BS6 are already open for a token of ₹ 5,000

While there are no styling revisions, the Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS BS6 gets four new colours - Ruby Red, Black Pearl, Garnet Black and Red Agate. The bike retains the dual headlamp set-up with the bulbous 21-litre fuel tank, step-up style single-piece seat and alloy wheels. The bike does get a new BS6 decal on the tank extensions. The Mojo is likely to carry over the semi-digital instrument console on the latest version as well. The motorcycle is sold in a single variant with the XT and UT variants discontinued last year itself.

Power on the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 comes from the updated 295 cc single-cylinder engine with fuel injection. While the BS6 power figures aren't out, expect to see a mild reduction over the BS4 model. The engine previously developed 26 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 28 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Other cycle parts will also stay the same including the telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc. The bike is equipped with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Also Read: BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 With Ruby Red & Black Pearl Colours Revealed

The Mahindra Mojo was launched in 2015 and largely remains unchanged in design

The Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS BS6 competes against a handful of offerings including the Suzuki Gixxer 250, Bajaj Dominar 250, Yamaha FZ 25, Benelli Leoncino 250 and the KTM 250 Duke. Barring the Leoncino, all other offerings meet the new emission standards.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.