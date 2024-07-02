Mahindra Scorpio-N Gains Ventilated Seats, Wireless Charger; Prices Unchanged

Mahindra has updated the Scorpio-N with some additional comfort and convenience features on the top-spec variants. The Z8 Select, Z8 and fully-loaded Z8 L now get additional features such as a wireless phone charger, auto-dimming rear-view mirror and ventilated seats depending on the variant. The update also comes with no change to the SUV’s pricing. The Z8 Select is priced from Rs 17.09 lakh while prices for the Z8 and Z8 L start from Rs 18.74 lakh and Rs 20.37 lakh (ex-showroom).

Starting with the Z8 Select and the Z8, both variants get the addition of a wireless phone charger along with a new gloss trim piece for the centre console. The Z8 L gets the addition of ventilated seats and an auto-dimming rear view mirror. The wireless charger in the Z8 L also gets a cooling function in a bid to keep the phone’s temperature in check while inductive charging.



Additionally, Mahindra is now offering the Midnight Black colour across all Z8 variants. The colour was previously exclusive to the Z8 Select trim.



Mechanically there are no changes to the Scorpio-N with buyers still offered either a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 2.2-litre diesel mill. Both units are offered with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox option with the Z8 and Z8 L also getting the option of four-wheel drive.