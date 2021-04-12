carandbike logo
Mahindra Thar Bookings Cross The 50,000 Units Mark

Since its launch in October 2020, the second-generation Mahindra Thar has bagged over 50,000 bookings in India. Mahindra is now ramping up production to meet the growing demand.

Seshan Vijayraghvan
eye
1,174  Views
Mahindra has received over 50,000 bookings for the new Thar in just six months expand View Photos
Mahindra has received over 50,000 bookings for the new Thar in just six months

Highlights

  • The Mahindra Thar was launched in India in October 2020
  • The new Thar has bagged over 50,000 bookings in just 6 months
  • The Mahindra Thar has also scored 4 stars in Global NCAP crash test

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced receiving over 50,000 bookings for the new-generation Thar since its launch in October 2020. The off-road SUV has managed to achieve this feat in just about 6 months, showing that despite its long waiting period, which can go up to 5 months, the demand for the new Thar is still as high as ever. Mahindra says that it has fast-tracked the process of increasing production capacity both at its Nasik facility and at the supplier-end in order to help reduce the waiting period and meet the growing demand.

Also Read: carandbike Awards 2021: Mahindra Thar Wins The Off-Roader Of The Year

Commenting on the booking milestone, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "We are overwhelmed with this unprecedented response that the All-New Thar has garnered; it has, in fact, surpassed all our expectations. The wait for the All-New Thar has been longer than expected and we sincerely appreciate our customers' patience and unwavering confidence in us while we are working with our suppliers to ramp up production in these challenging times."

Also Read: Karnataka Man Enters India Book Of Records With Massive Rangoli Of Mahindra Thar

cak8ic6g

The new Mahindra Thar comes with a range of creature comforts that have made it accessible to even buyers who do not do off-roading

Also Read: Cricketers T Natarajan & Shardul Thakur Receive The Mahindra Thar As Promised By Anand Mahindra

The second-gen Mahindra Thar went on sale in India on 2nd October 2021. The SUV is built on the company's new ladder-on-frame chassis which has made it bigger and more capable than its predecessor. The new Thar is also much safer now given the fact that it has received a 4-star safety rating front the global NCAP. Additionally, the Thar also comes with a range of creature comforts that have made it accessible to buyers who do not do off-roading. Features like LED DRLs, alloy wheels, a hard rooftop, automatic climate control, forward-facing rear seats with ISOFIX mounts, and a touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto among others.

Also Read: Indian Fast Bowler Mohammed Siraj Takes Delivery Of The Mahindra Thar Gifted By Anand Mahindra

0 Comments

Under the hood, the new Thar comes with the option for a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine. Both engines are paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic transmission, while 4x4 is standard across all models. The new Mahindra Thar is priced from ₹ 12.10 lakh, going up to ₹ 14.15 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Research on New Mahindra Thar 2020

