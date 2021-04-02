carandbike logo
search

Cricketers T Natarajan & Shardul Thakur Receive The Mahindra Thar As Promised By Anand Mahindra, Share Pics On Social Media

Cricketers T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur shared images of their new Mahindra Thar SUVs that were gifted to them by industrialist Anand Mahindra as a goodwill gesture for their incredible performance in Australia tour.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
2,566  Views
T Natarajan opted for a red shade while Shardul Thakur's Mahindra Thar is finishedi n grey expand View Photos
T Natarajan opted for a red shade while Shardul Thakur's Mahindra Thar is finishedi n grey

Highlights

  • Anand Mahindra promised new Thar to 6 young cricketers
  • T Natarajan sent back his signed jersey from the Gabba test match
  • The new Mahindra Thar is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options

Indian cricket players T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur recently took delivery of their respective new Mahindra Thar SUVs. The off-roader was gifted to them and four other crickets by Anand Mahindra, Chairman - Mahindra & Mahindra, as a goodwill gesture for their incredible performance in the India-Australia test tour earlier this year. The test series was India's first win in Australia since 1988 with the young Indian cricket team taking a 2-1 series victory. Apart from Natarajan and Thakur, the other players that will receive the Thar SUV include Mohammad Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill and Navdeep Saini.

Also Read: Anand Mahindra To Gift Thar SUVs To 6 Team India Cricketers For Historic Series Win Against Australia

T Natarajan took social media site to share pictures of his new Mahindra Thar finished in red. He also tweeted a note that read, "Playing cricket for India is the biggest privilege of my life. My rise has been on an unusual path. Along the way, the love and affection, I have received has overwhelmed me. The support and encouragement from wonderful people, helps me find ways to explore the impossible. As I drive the beautiful Mahindra Thar home today, I feel immense gratitude towards Shri @anandmahindra for recognising my journey & for his appreciation. I trust sir, that given your love for cricket, you will find this signed shirt of mine from the Gabba Test meaningful."

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur's version is finished in grey. The cricketer tweeted, "New Mahindra Thar has arrived!! @MahindraRise has built an absolute beast & I'm so happy to drive this SUV. A gesture that youth of our nation will look upto. Thank you once again Shri @anandmahindra ji, @pakwakankar ji for recognising our contribution on the tour of Australia."

The SUVs appear to be in the top-spec variant, while the engine and transmission options aren't known. Reciprocating Anand Mahindra's gesture, T Natarajan thanked the Mahindra boss for recognising his journey and has sent back his signed Gabba test jersey.

0 Comments

T Natarajan was playing only his second test match at Gabba and picked up the important wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade during the 1st innings of the match. Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini too were playing in their second test, while net bowler Washington Sundar made his debut with the Gabba test.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on New Mahindra Thar 2020

New Mahindra Thar 2020

New Mahindra Thar 2020

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
20,3439% / 5 yrs
Compact SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Manual , Automatic
13 - 15.2 Km/l
find-new-car
View Specification / Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • Sound System
    Sound System
  • Dashboard
    Dashboard
  • Infotainment System
    Infotainment System
  • Automatic Transmission
    Automatic Transmission
  • Manual Transmission
    Manual Transmission
  • Frontview
    Frontview
  • Sideview
    Sideview
  • Rearview
    Rearview
  • Front Grille
    Front Grille
  • Headlight
    Headlight
  • Tail Light
    Tail Light
  • Front Foglamp
    Front Foglamp
  • Alloy Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
  • Airbag
    Airbag
  • Strong Body
    Strong Body
  • Rear Parking Sensors
    Rear Parking Sensors
  • Stability Control
    Stability Control
  • Hill Assist Control
    Hill Assist Control
  • Spacious Cabin
    Spacious Cabin
  • Steering Mounted Audio
    Steering Mounted Audio
  • Adjustable Driver Seat
    Adjustable Driver Seat
x
Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate Editions Launched
Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate Editions Launched
2022 Nissan Patrol Nismo Unveiled
2022 Nissan Patrol Nismo Unveiled
2021 Volkswagen T-Roc Launched; Priced At Rs. 21.35 Lakh
2021 Volkswagen T-Roc Launched; Priced At Rs. 21.35 Lakh
2021 Honda CB650R, CBR650R Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.67 Lakh
2021 Honda CB650R, CBR650R Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.67 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities