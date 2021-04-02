Cricketers T Natarajan & Shardul Thakur Receive The Mahindra Thar As Promised By Anand Mahindra, Share Pics On Social Media

Indian cricket players T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur recently took delivery of their respective new Mahindra Thar SUVs. The off-roader was gifted to them and four other crickets by Anand Mahindra, Chairman - Mahindra & Mahindra, as a goodwill gesture for their incredible performance in the India-Australia test tour earlier this year. The test series was India's first win in Australia since 1988 with the young Indian cricket team taking a 2-1 series victory. Apart from Natarajan and Thakur, the other players that will receive the Thar SUV include Mohammad Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill and Navdeep Saini.

T Natarajan took social media site to share pictures of his new Mahindra Thar finished in red. He also tweeted a note that read, "Playing cricket for India is the biggest privilege of my life. My rise has been on an unusual path. Along the way, the love and affection, I have received has overwhelmed me. The support and encouragement from wonderful people, helps me find ways to explore the impossible. As I drive the beautiful Mahindra Thar home today, I feel immense gratitude towards Shri @anandmahindra for recognising my journey & for his appreciation. I trust sir, that given your love for cricket, you will find this signed shirt of mine from the Gabba Test meaningful."

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur's version is finished in grey. The cricketer tweeted, "New Mahindra Thar has arrived!! @MahindraRise has built an absolute beast & I'm so happy to drive this SUV. A gesture that youth of our nation will look upto. Thank you once again Shri @anandmahindra ji, @pakwakankar ji for recognising our contribution on the tour of Australia."

The SUVs appear to be in the top-spec variant, while the engine and transmission options aren't known. Reciprocating Anand Mahindra's gesture, T Natarajan thanked the Mahindra boss for recognising his journey and has sent back his signed Gabba test jersey.

T Natarajan was playing only his second test match at Gabba and picked up the important wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade during the 1st innings of the match. Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini too were playing in their second test, while net bowler Washington Sundar made his debut with the Gabba test.

