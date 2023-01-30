Mahindra XUV400 EV Receives Over 10,000 Bookings In 4 Days

Mahindra has announced that bookings for the new XUV400 electric SUV have crossed the 10,000-unit mark. The SUV’s bookings reached the milestone within one week of the order books opening. The carmaker started accepting bookings for the electric SUV on January 26, 2023 with deliveries set to commence from March 2023. The company launched the Mahindra XUV400 in India earlier this month with introductory prices starting at Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs. 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). These prices however were only valid for the first 5000 bookings of the two variants offered – the EC and EL.

Mahindra estimates that the present 10,000+ bookings received translates to about a seven-month supply of the SUV. The company is eyeing deliveries of 20,000 units of the electric SUV in India in the first year.

Coming to deliveries Mahindra has already revealed that the fully-loaded XUV400 EL will become available from March 2023 with XUV400 EC deliveries to commence around Diwali.

The XUV400 EC gets a 34.5 kWh battery pack offering 375 km of range while the EL packs in a larger 39.4 kWh unit offering a claimed 456 km per charge (MIDC figures). Both variants though get the same electric motor outputting 110 kW and 310 Nm and hit a top speed of 150 kmph. The EC is offered with either a 3.3 kW charger or a more powerful 7.2 kW unit while the top-spec EL gets the 7.2 kW charger as standard.

In terms of rivals, the XUV400 is priced in the same range as the Tata Nexon EV with pricier alternatives including the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.