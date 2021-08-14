Mahindra XUV700 Exterior, Interior, Features, Engines, Specifications: Highlights

The Mahindra XUV700 is all set to make its global debut in India today and it is replacing the outgoing XUV500, being the new flagship product in Mahindra's stable. Mahindra has been teasing several elements of the upcoming XUV700, like its connected car tech AdrenoX, 3D surround system from Sony, driving modes, and the largest sunroof in the segment, among others. And more will be revealed at the official unveiling of the SUV. So, here's what you should expect.

The new Mahindra XUV700 will be larger than the XUV500.

The Mahindra XUV700 is built on a new W601 monocoque platform and will be larger than the exiting XUV500 in every aspect. Upfront it will get a new grille, featuring vertical chrome slates and Mahindra's new logo, flanked by new LED headlamps and twin C-shaped LED daytime running lights. The SUV will also come with new sportier alloy wheels, new flush-fitting door handles and flared haunches. The SUV will also come with new wraparound LED taillamps, sculpted tailgate and beefy bumper with silver cladding. It will get a well-laid-out cabin with larger comfortable seats, premium upholstery, and a host of smart features. The system will come with Alexa support and a fully connected car technology called Adrenox, which will come with voice command to access various in-car functions like the 3D surround sound system or the panoramic sunroof.

It will get Sony powered 3D surround system.

The SUV is also expected to be high on safety, featuring at least 6 airbags, 360-degree camera, ISOFIX seat mounts, hill hold/descent function and more. The XUV700 is also expected to get an electronic parking brake. The SUV will also come with driving modes which include three pre-set models - Zip, Zap, and Zoom, along with a Custom setting. As the spy photos suggest, the SUV is also expected to come with Advanced Driver Assistance System or ADAS technology. The SUV is also likely to come with features like - Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, and we won't be surprised if Mahindra decides to offer a wireless charger as well.

The teaser video previewed an upmarket cabin, the best on a Mahindra vehicle so far.

The upcoming Mahindra XUV700 is likely to come with a pair of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The former is Mahindra's new 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine that is expected to make 187 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque. This will make the new XUV700 the most powerful SUV from the company yet. As for the oil burner, it will be a new 2.0-litre engine that the carmaker has been working on. Both engines are expected to come with a manual along with an optional automatic transmission.