Mahindra's Online Sales Platform Garners Over 1.6 Lakh Visitors, 15,000 Leads

Mahindra announced the launch of its online sales platform in May this year that integrates over 270 dealerships and 900 touchpoints and offers a 360-degree buying solution to customers right down to the car being delivered at the customer's doorstep.

Mahindra retails its complete SUV range online from the KUV100 to the Alturas G4

  • Mahindra's online sales platform was introduced in May this year
  • Mahindra's online sales platform is divided into 4 steps for easy buying
  • Mahindra has integrated its dealers & touchpoints in the online platform

Mahindra introduced its online retail channel in May this year and the company says that the new digital sales platform has had a flying start. Speaking during the company's Q4 Financial results, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director (Auto and Farm Sectors), Mahindra & Mahindra, said that the company has received over 1.6 lakh visitors on its website, along with 15,000 leads, while the vehicle bookings stand in thousands. The company has not put a specific figure on the number of bookings received since the online sales platform was introduced last month.

Mahindra dealerships are required to take extra precautions during customer interactions including test drives, document collection & vehicle delivery

Mahindra says that its new retail website offers a 360-degree solution that caters to a complete purchase procedure that comprises of finance, insurance, exchange as well as accessories. The buying process is divided into four steps that include exploring and personalise; exchange, finance and payment. The automaker has also integrated over 270 Mahindra authorised dealerships and 900 touchpoints into its digital platform, which allows customers the option to chat with executives.

In addition, Mahindra's online retail sales platform ensures minimum physical contact during the time of the pandemic, while extra precautions are being taken at the dealer's end during customer interactions including test drives, document collection and vehicle delivery. The coronavirus pandemic has warranted the auto sector to look at things differently, especially the complete car buying experience.

Apart from Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Tata Motors and others have begun online sales

Not just Mahindra but other mainstream automakers including Hyundai, Volkswagen, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors among others have moved to an online purchase platform that allows customers to select a vehicle and complete the buying process without having to step into a dealership. carandbike exclusively told you that Hyundai India has received over 1700 bookings for its vehicle range via its Click To Buy platform. Maruti Suzuki had previously announced that is has received over 5000 bookings as of May 14, 2020, of which 2300 vehicles were dispatched to dealers as the lockdown restrictions were relaxed. In a recent statement, Volkswagen had said that consumers have responded positively and the online enquiries showed a "continuously increasing" trend.

