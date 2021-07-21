Maruti Suzuki Alto: Top 5 Highlights

The Maruti Suzuki Alto is one of the oldest monikers in India that is still on sale in the country. Last year, Alto completed 20 years in India, and it is still one of the best-selling cars in Maruti Suzuki's stable. Launched in 2000, the Maruti Suzuki Alto was the number one selling car in India for 16 consecutive years, and even today it holds a position in the country's Top 10 best-selling cars list every month. In fact, in the first half of 2021, the Alto was the fourth highest-selling car in India, at 85,616 units. So, here's are some of the key highlights of the Maruti Suzuki Alto.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Alto Completes 20 Years In India

1. Maruti Suzuki currently offers only the Alto 800 in India since the K10 is no longer on sale the company has rebranded it as just Alto. Visually it retains the design and styling of the former.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Alto Sales Cross 40 Lakh Mark​

2. The Maruti Suzuki Alto being the most affordable car in the company's line-up it comes with a modest set of features like - halogen headlamps, wheel covers, body-coloured bumpers and ORVMs, and halogen taillights.

3. The cabin gets a dual-tone black and grey interior with silver inserts. The car gets front power windows, HVAC, central locking and a two-din audio system with Bluetooth and Aux-In connectivity in the top-end LXi trim. In terms of safety features - the car gets front airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic brake-force distribution (EBD).

4. Although the car comes with a 2DIN audio system, customers opting for VX trim can also download the Smartplay Studio app on their phone and pair it with the system to get the experience of the touchscreen infotainment system through your phone. The VXI+ trim gets a 7-inch touchscreen display instead.

5. The Alto is powered by a 796 cc three-cylinder engine that is tuned to make 47 bhp and 69 Nm of torque. The CNG variant makes 40 bhp and 60 Nm of torque in CNG mode. The car comes with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. The petrol version offers fuel efficiency of 22.05 kmpl and the CNG offers 31.59 km/kg.