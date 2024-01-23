Maruti Suzuki Brezza Mild-Hybrid Re-Introduced On Top Manual Variants, Priced From Rs. 11.05 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has silently re-introduced the mild-hybrid technology on the Brezza subcompact SUV. The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza mild-hybrid is now available with manual transmission but exclusively in the ZXI and ZXI+ variants. Prices start from Rs. 11.05 lakh, going up to Rs. 14.14 lakh for the top-spec dual-tone version. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The mild-hybrid technology brings better fuel efficiency claims to the SUV and was previously removed from the manual variants, which dropped the efficiency numbers.

With the addition of the mild hybrid technology on the Maruti Suzuki Brezza manual, the fuel efficiency on the ZXI and ZXI+ variants has gone up to 19.89 kmpl (claimed), as against the previous 17.38 kmpl. The figure still stays the same on the lower variants that continue to not get mild-hybrid technology. It’s noteworthy to mention that the figure is marginally lower than the previous claim of 20.5 kmpl before the variant was discontinued.

The mild-hybrid tech incorporates a small electric motor to provide additional torque assistance when you floor the accelerator, thereby reducing the burden and burn on the bigger motor. The tech also comes with an integrated starter with an idle start-stop system that will improve fuel efficiency in stop-and-go traffic situations. The re-introduction of the technology will certainly be a big plus for new buyers of the popular SUV.



Mechanically, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza stays the same, drawing power from the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. For those looking to lower running costs even further, Maruti also sells the Brezza with the factory-fitted CNG kit, though it does not get mild-hybrid or automatic convenience.