Maruti Suzuki e Vitara To Be Exported To Japan From 2025

The e Vitara will be manufactured at the former Suzuki Motor Gujarat facility for domestic and international markets
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 16, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki will start exporting the e Vitara to Japan from 2025.
  • set to debut at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025.
  • The e Vitara is expected to launch in India in the coming months.

Maruti Suzuki has said that it plans to commence exports of the e Vitara to Japan from 2025. The electric compact SUV made its global debut in Europe late last year with the India-spec SUV set to debut at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Electric SUV India Debut On January 17

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

As has been previously confirmed, the e Vitara is scheduled to go into production in India for both domestic and international markets. The SUV will be produced at the former Suzuki Motor Gujarat facility which is now wholly owned by Maruti Suzuki.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki E-Vitara Officially Teased Ahead Of Bharat Mobility Expo Premiere 

 

The e Vitara was originally previewed by the EVX concept with the production SUV carrying over a lot of the design elements from the concept. The electric SUV is underpinned by an EV-specific Heartect-e platform and will go on sale globally with two battery pack and three powertrain options.

 

Also Read: Suzuki E-Vitara Electric SUV Is Production Version Of EVX Concept; India Launch In 2025

maruti suzuki e vitara unveiled production version of evx concept maruti first ev carandbike 2

Customers will be able to choose between two battery pack – 49 kWh and 61 kWh. Front-wheel drive is standard with a 142 bhp and 189 Nm motor integrated into the front axle in the base model. Higher variants get a stronger 172 bhp on tap while the top trim gets the option of all-wheel drive with a 64 bhp electric motor integrated into the rear axle to develop a combined 181 bhp and 300 Nm.

 

The all-wheel drive variants also get a dedicated Trail mode to enhance off-road use.

 

The e Vitara is expected to launch in India in the coming months with Maruti Suzuki having previously confirmed that sales would commence by mid-2025.

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki e Vitara# Maruti Suzuki e Vitara launch# Maruti Suzuki e Vitara exports# Cars# New Cars
