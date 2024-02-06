Maruti Suzuki Fronx Gets A New Turbo Velocity Edition
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on February 6, 2024
- It is available in Alpha, Zeta, and Delta+ variants
- It is currently offered at a discounted rate of Rs. 30,000
- This new edition comprises 16 accessories
Maruti Suzuki has unveiled a new Turbo Velocity Edition for its crossover model, the Fronx. This new edition primarily focuses on cosmetic enhancements, both on the exterior and in the interior. The Turbo Velocity edition is an optional package available exclusively for specific trims of the Fronx, namely the Alpha, Zeta, and Delta+ variants. Maruti Suzuki claims that this accessory package is worth Rs. 43,000; however, it is currently being offered at a discounted rate of Rs. 30,000.
This new edition comprises 16 accessories, such as red and grey garnishes on the bumpers, red accents on various exterior elements, a 3D mat, and illuminated door sills. The Alpha and Zeta trims come equipped with 'NexCross Bordeaux Finish Sleeve' seat covers, while the Delta+ variant features 'NexCross Black Finish' seat covers, all of which boast a carbon finish. Moreover, you get a spoiler extender, wheel arch garnish, front grille garnish, and an interior styling kit with a carbon finish.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Races Past 1 Lakh Sales Milestone In Just 10 Months
Despite these cosmetic changes, the Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition retains its original engine configurations, offering customers a choice between a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Certain variants also provide the option for a company-fitted CNG kit. With recent price adjustments, the Fronx is now available in the market at a starting price of Rs. 7.51 lakh and goes up to Rs. 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has recently achieved a significant milestone by becoming the fastest car in the Indian market to cross the 1 lakh sales mark. It was launched in April 2023 and has achieved this feat in just 10 months.
